Editor’s note for Thursday, December 30, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
Russia will invade Ukraine; China will offer silent support. The lack of an American response will embolden hawkish Chinese voices on Taiwan but not lead to any kinetic action.
Why is the invasion, according to many analysts, considered likely? And what would “silent support” actually look like from Beijing?
Today, our top story is all about this subject, from Joe Webster, the editor of the China-Russia Report, an independent, nonpartisan newsletter covering political, economic, and security affairs within and between China and Russia.
Our word of the day is Ukraine (乌克兰 wūkèlán).
—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor