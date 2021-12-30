Links for Thursday, December 30, 2021
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Chili sauce con artists get jail time for swindling Tencent
China chili sauce imposters jailed for defrauding tech giant Tencent / Caixin (paywall)
“Three people who conned Tencent Holdings Ltd. have been sentenced to jail for up to 12 years by a court in Southwest China’s Guizhou Province on Wednesday, according to a source close to the defendants who confirmed the information with Caixin.”
Are China’s workers abandoning the private sector for stable public jobs?
China’s jobseekers search for ‘stability’ as coronavirus and regulatory crackdowns take toll / SCMP (paywall)
“More Chinese are abandoning their search for once-coveted private sector jobs and pursuing a stable career in the public sector.”
Local governments are strapped for cash without land sales
Analysis: China’s mandarins face 25% pay cut as ‘alchemy’ fades / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Local governments relied on land revenues to increase the number of their employees, boost their pay and develop infrastructure. But this excessively convenient alchemy is crumbling, as it has reached the end of its useful life.”
China’s smallest firms shut down at record pace
China’s smallest firms failing at historic pace as 4.37 million close up shop and registrations plummet / SCMP (paywall)
“About 4.37 million of China’s smallest businesses permanently shut their doors in the first 11 months of the year – more than three times the number of new ones that opened during the same time, according to data obtained by the Post.”
China tightens up on military tech exports
China to fast track unified export control list for weapons tech / Caixin (paywall)
“China outlined its commitment to export controls aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and other military technology, in its first white paper on the subject. Beijing also vowed to fast track the drafting of a comprehensive list of items prohibited for sale overseas.”
Lithunian companies could get $147 million aid package
Lithuania mulls aid for companies hit by dispute with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
A $300 cup of coffee
$300 a cup? China’s coffee lovers perk up bean prices / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The eye-popping price can be attributed in part to the expanding ranks of coffee connoisseurs in neighboring China, whose coffee bean wholesalers are aggressively outbidding their rivals in the international market.”
China’s tech tycoons lost $80 billion this year
China’s tech moguls see $80 billion of wealth evaporate in 2021 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The country’s 10 richest tech tycoons lost $80 billion in combined net worth in 2021, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, amid widescale crackdowns by Chinese regulators.”
Taiwanese celebs get probed over a pyramid scheme
Taiwanese actress Zhang Ting faces pyramid scheme probe amid livestream crackdown / TechNode
“A Chinese market regulator has started a pyramid scheme investigation into Ting’s Secret, an online cosmetics brand founded by Taiwanese celebrity couple Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang, continuing China’s crackdown on e-commerce related malpractices.”
Mercedes scraps controversial ad
Mercedes axes ad after Chinese backlash over model’s eyes / Al Jazeera
“The German automaker is the latest major firm to feel the heat of growing consumer nationalism in China.”
China reprimands top bank CICC over Lenovo’s flopped IPO
China rebukes top investment bank over Lenovo’s botched listing / Bloomberg (paywall)
China streamlines crude oil to favor big refiners
China cuts crude oil import quota and favors mega-refiners / Bloomberg (paywall)
Investors look for listings elsewhere in Asia
As Chinese IPOs stumble, investors look elsewhere in Asia / WSJ (paywall)
“India, South Korea and Southeast Asia have become sources of alluring, big-ticket initial public offerings.”
SenseTime, JinkoSolar shares jump on IPOs
Chinese AI specialist SenseTime jumps on debut after sanctions-delayed IPO / Caixin (paywall)
SenseTime shares jump more than 20% on delayed Hong Kong IPO / FT (paywall)
SenseTime shares jump in Hong Kong market debut / WSJ (paywall)
“SenseTime shares closed 7.3% above their IPO price Thursday, after rising as much as 23%.”
Stock investors take shine to JinkoSolar after Shanghai IPO approved / Caixin (paywall)
Didi shrank with a $4.7 billion loss last quarter
Didi reveals $4.7 billion loss ahead of 2022 Hong Kong debut / Bloomberg (paywall)
Didi’s business deteriorates sharply following China probe / FT (paywall)
Didi Global pushed into the red by China crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Micron, Samsung hurt by Xi’an lockdown
Micron says output at Chinese facility hit by city’s shutdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Samsung, Micron say China Xi’an lockdown could slow chip output / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
HSBC approved to fully own its life insurance joint venture
HSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture / Reuters
Cathay Pacific struggles under Hong Kong’s tough COVID measures
Hong Kong ramps up quarantine for Cathay Pacific aircrew from 3 to 7 days, forcing airline to suspend all long-haul cargo flights / SCMP (paywall)
2 suspected local cases in Hong Kong linked to Cathay Pacific cabin crew who flouted quarantine rules / SCMP (paywall)
Xiaomi debuts new smartphone
Xiaomi dials up high-end appeal in China with new phones aimed at Apple / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Xi’an residents struggle to get food under mass lockdown
China, holding to its ‘zero COVID strategy, keeps a city of 13 million locked down. / NYT (paywall)
“The severe measures in Xi’an have prompted concern, as residents complain on social media of having trouble ordering food online.”
Locked down in China’s Xi’an amid coronavirus outbreak, residents subsist on deliveries of vegetables / Washington Post (paywall)
Residents struggle to buy groceries as lockdown upends life in Xi’an / Caixin (paywall)
Official tells locked-down Xian residents they will get food deliveries / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese officials promise groceries for lockdown residents / AP
Musk denies SpaceX satellites blocked China’s Space Station
Elon Musk denies SpaceX satellites are blocking space in wake of Chinese complaints about Tiangong’s near miss / SCMP (paywall)
China rattled by extreme weather in 2021
In 2021, extreme weather woke China up to climate change / Sixth Tone
“Following this year’s disastrous Zhengzhou floods, cities around the country are rethinking their preparations for a more precarious future.”
The top ancient discoveries of the year
Alien civilisations and a new human: 2021’s eight coolest archeology and paleontology discoveries in China / SCMP (paywall)
Diversifying the approach to Chinese archaeology
The hole at the heart of Chinese archeology / Sixth Tone
“As Chinese archeology enters its second century, its practitioners must ask themselves what, exactly, they’re trying to accomplish: prove a historical narrative, or write an archeological one?”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong, China hit back at U.S. criticism over Stand News shutdown
Hong Kong and China defend police raid on Stand News after U.S. condemnation / FT (paywall)
U.S. calls on China to stop targeting Hong Kong journalists / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Chinese authorities to stop arresting Hong Kong journalists, a day after the biggest remaining pro-democracy news organization shut down under a probe.”
Hong Kong court denies bail to former Stand News editors charged with sedition / Reuters
‘Yellow’ outlet or trailblazer? The rise and fall of Hong Kong’s Stand News / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong clergy gets briefed on Catholicism with “Chinese characteristics”
Historic conclave: Chinese bishops, priests brief Hong Kong clerics on Xi’s religious views / Reuters
“Chinese bishops and religious leaders briefed senior Hong Kong Catholic clergymen on [General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 vision of religion with ‘Chinese characteristics’ in an unprecedented meeting organized by the mainland’s representative office in the city, according to four clerics.”
Weibo removes rumors of Tóng Lìyà 佟丽娅 affair with Party chief
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official / Taiwan News
“Xinjiang starlet reportedly marries propaganda chief after secret affair.”
Weibo shuts down rumors of Tong Liya’s alleged marriage to CMG president Shen Haixiong / What’s on Weibo
“But these rumors did not stay online for long, and the quick censorship itself became somewhat of a spectacle. As reported by China Digital Times, the topic ‘Tong Liya’s Remarriage’ (‘佟丽娅再婚’) was completely taken offline.”
Beijing subway switches from English to pinyin
Beijing subway stops lose English in the name of regulation / Caixin (paywall)
Beijing’s subway has started to replace the English word station with the Chinese pinyin zhan. After the change triggered much discussion online, Beijing Subway responded saying that “the city had unified its translation standards for subway stations in accordance with related regulations.”
China strengthens ties with Singapore, Russia, Central Asia
Singapore, China ink 14 deals at annual cooperation summit / Caixin (paywall)
China, Russia set to renew cooperation deal as space rivalry with U.S. escalates / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hails security ties with Central Asian states / SCMP (paywall)
Europe-China pledge more funds for joint railway
China-Europe rail trade set for infrastructure upgrade, with container traffic up 30 percent / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s largest policy bank has pledged additional funding support to upgrade a key railway link to Europe at a time when both sea and air transport links are struggling from various coronavirus-related pressures.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Netizens pay tribute to late Wuhan doctor who gave early warning on COVID-19
Chinese internet users pay tribute to Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang on second anniversary of COVID-19 warning / SCMP (paywall)
Thousands message late Chinese COVID whistleblower doctor 2 years on / Reuters
“Thousands of people left messages on the social media account of the late Chinese COVID-19 whistleblower Li Wenliang on the anniversary of the day he learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases in Wuhan and shared the information with fellow doctors.”
Public shaming for COVID rule-breakers stirred the conversation on human rights
Alleged Chinese smugglers publicly shamed for breaching COVID rules / CNN
“Police in southern China paraded four suspects through the streets for allegedly smuggling people across sealed borders in breach of pandemic control measures — a controversial act of public shaming that triggered backlash on Chinese social media.”
Chinese police parade suspected COVID rule-breakers through streets / Guardian
‘Shaming parade’ of offenders raises discussions on Chinese social media / What’s on Weibo
Public shame parade for human traffickers in south China draws comparisons to Cultural Revolution / SCMP (paywall)
Tattoos are banned for sports players for the sake of “setting good examples”
China bans its national football players from getting tattoos / BBC
“The country’s sports administration body said recruiting new players with tattoos at national level and to youth squads was ‘strictly prohibited.’”
China places outright ban on tattoos, issuing fresh calls for footballers to have existing ink removed completely / SCMP (paywall)
Tattoos targeted as Chinese authorities seek to set ‘good example’ / Reuters
Earlier this year on SupChina: As tattoo art flourishes, will China’s censors tighten their grip?
Confession of a male rural matchmaker: How the old-fashioned way works
Without apps or algorithms, a rural matchmaker thrives / Sixth Tone
“A rare male matchmaker in rural Shaanxi for almost 20 years, Zhang Guoqing reminisces on three couples he brought together.”