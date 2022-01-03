01.03.22 A.M. other links
- Chinese tourists liked last-minute booking this New Year weekend, with 30% of all trips over the holiday booked only the day before leaving. Sanya, Hainan Island was the most popular destination followed by Beijing, Jiuzhaigou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu.
- Railway travel declined during the New Year holiday this year. Yesterday, only 5.6 million passengers went by train, a year-on-year decrease of 15.2%.
- People are back at the movies: On New Year’s day, China’s box office receipts totalled $73.9 million, the second highest in history after $92.8 million on January 1, 2021. (In 2021, the theater business in China recovered to an annual total of $183.6 million, after an annual revenue of $271.8 million in 2019 dropped to $86.2 million in 2020.)
What else you need to know
- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free trade agreement, signed by 15 Asian-Pacific states in November last year, came into effect on Saturday.
- Billionaire tycoon Cáo Déwàng 曹德旺 of Fuyao Glass plans to build a world class university to address the shortage of skilled manufacturing workers, part of his main post-retirement philanthropy project.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Independent media in Hong Kong is truly dead
Hong Kong independent online publication Citizen News announced on Sunday it would shut down. This came after the closure last week of Stand News, another independent media group. The pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily was forced to close in June 2021.