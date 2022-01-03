Links for Monday, January 3, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Chinese tourists liked last-minute booking this New Year’s weekend, with 30% of all trips over the holiday booked only the day before leaving. Sanya, Hainan Island, was the most popular destination followed by Beijing, Jiuzhaigou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu.
- Railway travel declined during the New Year holiday this year. Yesterday, only 5.6 million passengers went by train, a year-on-year decrease of 15.2%.
- Billionaire tycoon Cáo Déwàng 曹德旺 of Fuyao Glass plans to build a world-class university to address the shortage of skilled manufacturing workers, part of his main post-retirement philanthropy project.
Click here to subscribe to SupChina A.M.
Additional business and technology links:
Tesla delivered record amount of cars in 2021
Tesla reports 87% increase in 2021 deliveries / NYT (paywall)
“The electric-car maker managed substantial growth as Europe and China increasingly propelled sales.”
Tesla smashes quarterly delivery record with 308,600 cars / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries / Reuters
Tesla opens showroom in Xinjiang
Tesla opens showroom in China’s Xinjiang, region at center of U.S. genocide allegations / WSJ (paywall)
“The Austin, Texas-based electric car maker started operations at the new showroom in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, the company said in a Dec. 31 post on its official account on China’s popular Twitter-like social-media platform Weibo.”
The fall of a celebrity fund manager
Star China stock fund manager suffers a disastrous 2021 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Celebrity fund manager Zhāng Kūn 张坤 Zhang Kun had a difficult 2021, where “three funds managed by him at China’s biggest money manager E Fund Management Co. ranked near the bottom among their peers last year.”
Kuaishou trims staff benefits, offers childbirth support
Kuaishou cuts free meal plans, adds childbirth bonus for staff / Sixth Tone
“Chinese short video platform Kuaishou has slashed some staff benefits, while offering childbirth subsidies in a move the company says could improve the work-life balance amid growing complaints over extended work hours at tech companies.”
Restrictions on financial product promotion via livestream
China moves to bar celebrity livestreamers from pitching financial products / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese regulators moved to bar businesses from using celebrity livestreamers to pitch financial products online like cosmetics, clothing and cell phones.”
State firms urged to bail out property sector
PBOC urges financial institutions to fund property sector asset buyouts / Caixin (paywall)
State firm buys China South City Stake in developer bailout / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s small businesses were hit hard in 2021
Chinese small businesses’ no good, very bad year / WSJ (paywall)
China’s suffering small businesses feel even more pain / Bloomberg (paywall)
Growing demand for pet funerals
Wild west for pet funeral companies in China amid a boom in the industry / SCMP (paywall)
A volatile week for China’s listed companies
Chinese companies listed at home surge while crackdowns clobber those abroad / WSJ (paywall)
“The total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year, compared with a 42% decline for Chinese stocks listed in the U.S.”
Hong Kong’s stock benchmark marks its worst start in three years / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong tech stocks surge on last day of 2021 / WSJ (paywall)
SenseTime leads closing surge of China tech stocks / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese tech firms are worth much less now
Chart of the year: China tech giants’ diminishing market cap / Caixin (paywall)
“Top Chinese internet giants have seen hundreds of billions slashed from their market value in 2021, as the ongoing regulatory storm and bolder enforcement spooked investors.”
The unsung winners and biggest losers of China’s rocky markets in 2021 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foreigners in China get extended tax break
China extends tax exemptions for expatriates to 2023 / Caixin (paywall)
“Expatriates working in China can enjoy preferential tax policies for income from certain benefits and compensation for one more year until the end of 2023 as part of the country’s broader tax incentives to boost domestic spending.”
Apple still dominates phone sales in China, Huawei hurt by U.S. ban
Apple stays on top for phone sales in China / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. restrictions push Huawei’s revenue down by nearly a third / WSJ (paywall)
China slashes NEV support as lithium costs soar
China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022 / Reuters
Battery costs rise as lithium demand outstrips supply / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China lithium prices end bumper year at new high on record electric car sales / Caixin (paywall)
China ramps up green loans, urges major state firms to cut energy use
Central bank provides $13.4 billion to back carbon reduction / Caixin (paywall)
China presses state firms to make deep cuts to energy use to meet emissions goals / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Omicron hits Hong Kong, Ningbo reports 10 cases
2 more cases linked to Hong Kong’s Moon Palace restaurant cluster; City confirms 29 COVID-19 infections / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong residents rush to get COVID shots as Omicron cases grow / Bloomberg (paywall)
Port city of Ningbo finds 10 new cases as COVID flare-up continues / Caixin (paywall)
Mars orbiter photos
China’s Tianwen-1 sends back pictures showing probe orbiting round Mars / SCMP (paywall)
“China published on Saturday photos showing its Mars orbiter Tianwen-1 circling above the north pole of the red planet.”
Plant-based diets grow in popularity
Young Chinese show a growing appetite for plant-based diets / Sixth Tone
“China’s millennials are embracing vegetarianism and veganism in record numbers. Meat lovers aren’t happy.”
Heilongjiang ramps up soybean production
China food security: Top soybean region Heilongjiang unveils plan to ramp up annual harvest / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi promises to “tackle risks” in New Year’s address
China’s Xi vows to tackle risks as pivotal political year begins / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 “vowed to tackle risks that could disrupt his nation’s march toward development, as he entered a pivotal political year facing a host of economic challenges made worse by the pandemic.”
Look to the future and stay focused, Xi tells China in New Year’s address / Reuters
Taiwan warns China on military expansion
In New Year’s speech, Taiwan president warns China against ‘military adventurism’ / Reuters
Taiwan calls on China to curb military expansion / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Taiwan sends veterans to Washington for closer military exchanges / SCMP (paywall)
China pairs with Russia, U.S. pairs with Japan in military exercises
China and Russia military cooperation raises prospect of new challenge to American power / WSJ (paywall)
“Joint military exercises and technology sharing are seen as tools to limit U.S. might abroad.”
Rising threat from China pushes U.S. and Japan to deepen military cooperation / WSJ (paywall)
“The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression.”
P5 powers pledge against nuclear proliferation
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war / Reuters
“China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday.”
Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of U.S. nuke changes / AP
Adiós, Taiwan: China embassy opens in Nicaragua
China opens embassy in Nicaragua for 1st time since 1990 / AP
“China opened an embassy in Nicaragua on Friday for the first time since 1990, acting just over three weeks since President Daniel Ortega’s government broke off relations with Taiwan.”
Vietnam urges China to reopen Guangxi border
Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls / Reuters
Vietnam blames China’s ‘zero COVID’ policies for disrupting trade / Al Jazeera
Will Nepal accept U.S. funds?
Why is the U.S. struggling to give $500 million to Kathmandu? Ask Nepal’s China-friendly Maoists / SCMP (paywall)
“Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is facing an uphill battle to get parliament to approve a controversial $500 million grant from the American government to build electrical power lines and upgrade roads in the impoverished Himalayan country.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
New Chinese architecture in 2021
Dezeen’s top 10 Chinese architecture projects of 2021 / Dezeen magazine
“Dezeen’s China editor Christina Yao continues our review of 2021 by picking out 10 of the most impressive projects completed in the past 12 months.”
See also on SupChina: Architecture: 10 amazing contemporary buildings in China.
China’s biggest celebrity scandal since Peng Shuai
Three detained in Beijing for ‘spreading rumors’ about famous actress Tong Liya and senior Chinese official / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing police announced on Wednesday that three people had been detained for allegedly spreading a rumor that famous Chinese actress Tóng Lìyà 佟丽娅, 38, and a senior mainland official had recently married.”
Rumors about Tong, who is of the Xibe ethnic group and was born in Xinjiang, were all over the Chinese internet in the last weeks of 2021 despite heavy censorship.
Handicaps are no handicaps for Shanghai stand-up comedian and Everest climber
‘Being unfunny is the biggest handicap for a comedian’: Meet China’s rising stand-up star with cerebral palsy / SCMP (paywall)
How a Chinese double amputee finally summited Everest / Caixin (paywall)
“On May 14, 2018, the 69-year-old double-amputee reached the peak, becoming the first Chinese climber with artificial limbs to scale Everest. The Nepalese government had lifted its ban on double amputees — along with blind and solo climbers — attempting to scale the world’s highest mountain.”
AI robot is “employee of the year” at Chinese real estate giant Vanke
Chinese company names AI debt collector employee of the year / Sixth Tone
“The company declared an artificial intelligence-powered debt collector named Cui Xiaopan as its employee of the year, Sixth Tone’s sister publication The Paper reported” (in Chinese).
Supermarkets killed the wet market star?
Saving China’s wet markets / Sixth Tone
“The wet market is a Chinese institution, but if they can’t win back young shoppers, they may not be around for long.”
Note: “Wet markets” means fresh food markets: Such places can include vegan-friendly vegetable markets as well as the more notorious places where wild animals are sold alongside farmed domestic animal meat.
What China looked like last year
China’s 2021 in photos / Sixth Tone
“Sixth Tone presents 35 photos that reflect the joy and sorrow in 2021. These photos show the year as experienced by front line medical workers, athletes, astronauts, animals, and ordinary people.”
Life in prison for elder care home scam
Illegal Chinese care home swindles $125m from local seniors / Sixth Tone