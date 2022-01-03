Rec links 1/3/22

The editors

These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:

Chinese data surveillance and harassment of critics on foreign social media: The Washington Post and the New York Times both have new investigations into how Chinese security authorities are more closely monitoring Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms that are censored in China. “China is turning a major part of its internal Internet-data surveillance network outward, mining Western social media, including Facebook and Twitter, to equip its government agencies, military and police with information on foreign targets,” the Washington Post says. “With growing frequency, the authorities are harassing critics both inside and outside China, as well as threatening relatives, in an effort to get them to delete content deemed criminal,” the NYT reports.

People are back at the movies: On New Year’s Day, China’s box office receipts totaled $73.9 million, the second highest in history after $92.8 million on January 1, 2021. (In 2021, the theater business in China recovered to an annual total of $183.6 million, after an annual revenue of $271.8 million in 2019 dropped to $86.2 million in 2020.)

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free trade agreement, signed by 15 Asian-Pacific states in November last year, came into effect on Saturday. See on SupChina last year: How the China-friendly RCEP arose after the U.S. abandoned TPP.

American companies navigate Xinjiang sensitivities: Walmart was warned to “respect the feelings of the Chinese people” by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection after the company’s Sam’s Club chain stopped selling items from Xinjiang. The incident comes barely a week after Chinese officials “chastised Intel for asking suppliers not to source goods from the region,” and could presage further controversy for international companies during the Beijing Olympics next month, the Wall Street Journal reports.

China is talking about mental health, at last: Sixth Tone reports on how the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “game-changer for Chinese professionals, campaigners, and policymakers involved with mental health-related projects.” Topics like depression and anxiety used to be taboo in China, but that is changing fast — art galleries, TV dramas, stage musicals, and documentaries released in 2021 all dealt with mental health issues much more openly than ever before.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che.

