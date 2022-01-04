01.04.22 A.M. other links
- Solar roofs are coming to Chinese cities and rural areas: Five government departments have released a plan to maximize use of “smart photovoltaic systems” to generate and store energy on residential roofs by 2025.
- There have been huge layoffs at video app Kuaishou — as much as 30% of its workforce — according to new media reports, which came after the company announced it was slashing some staff benefits.
- Nobody wants to be the number one internet company anymore, according to The Paper, which says the golden age of startups ended in 2018. China’s top ten internet giants lost about $800 billion in market value in 2021 as electric car and battery makers rose.
What else you need to know
- The Kindle is staying in China, says Amazon after reports that the ebook reader will no longer be sold there. And why would Amazon want to leave after all the work it has put into deleting negative reviews of Xi Jinping’s book?
- It’s time to sell U.S.-listed stocks of Chinese companies as tensions between the two countries persist, say analysts from Credit Suisse and TCW Group quoted by CNBC.
The BIGGER Picture
Growing frustrations over COVID lockdown food shortages in Xi’an
The 13 million residents of Xi’an, China remain on strict lockdown over the new year, and many of them are complaining on social media about the official handling of the situation.