Editor’s note for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Africa — a continent of 54 countries largely ignored by the average denizen of Washington, D.C. — is this year again the destination for the first overseas trip of China’s jet-setting Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅.

​​Wang is visiting Eritrea, Kenya, and the Comoros Islands. He’ll then head back east and stop in the Maldives and Sri Lanka. “So far, so Indo-Pacific,” comments Cobus van Staden of the China-Africa Project. “In other words, the visit seems concentrated on the Indian Ocean, a region that’s key to Chinese economic, connectivity, and strategic agendas.”

Van Staden concludes that “if there’s one message to take from Wang’s African tour, it’s that the Africa-China relationship is becoming a long-term structural reality, with both sides largely aligned along the same time-lines and agendas.”

In other words, African countries are not going to suddenly turn away from Beijing because of fears about debt traps, Huawei, or something else, despite the hopes of some policy makers and pundits in Europe and the U.S.

Our word of the day is algorithmic recommendation (算法推荐 suànfǎ tuījiàn).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

China’s ‘five-anti’ campaign of 1952

James Carter
Society & Culture

China bans tattoos in soccer

Gerry Harker
China-Laos Railway

In the China-Laos Railway, Beijing reveals its designs for Southeast Asia

Harry Seavey
stand news hong kong

Citizen News becomes latest Hong Kong news site to close down

Lucas Niewenhuis

Xi’an COVID lockdown: Growing frustration over food shortages and official mismanagement

Jiayun Feng
taiwan qr code covid scanning

Taiwan rolls out digital vaccine certificates recognized by 60 countries

Jordyn Haime