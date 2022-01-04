Links for Tuesday, January 4, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- There have been huge layoffs at video app Kuaishou — as much as 30% of its workforce — according to new media reports, which came after the company announced it was slashing some staff benefits.
- The Kindle is staying in China, says Amazon after reports that the ebook reader will no longer be sold there. And why would Amazon want to leave after all the work it has put into deleting negative reviews of Xi Jinping’s book? However, TechCrunch says Kindle’s future in China is “in doubt after disappearing from online shelves,” and the SCMP notes that Amazon Kindle has closed its “flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall.”
- It’s time to sell U.S.-listed stocks of Chinese companies as tensions between the two countries persist, say analysts from Credit Suisse and TCW Group quoted by CNBC.
Additional business and technology links:
Digital yuan debuts on app stores
China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS / Reuters
“China has released pilot versions of its digital yuan wallet application on mobile phone app stores as the country’s central bank steps up its push to develop its own digital currency.”
Tencent cuts stake in gaming company after reducing stake in JD
Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea / Reuters
Tesla criticized for new Xinjiang showroom, recalls 200,000 cars in China
Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom / AP
Tesla to recall 200,000 cars sold in China / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande woes
With property sales plunging, China Evergrande faces more protests / NYT (paywall)
Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort / AP
China Mobile buys back HK shares ahead of IPO
China Mobile to buy back $12.6 bln of its Hong Kong shares / Reuters
China Mobile’s homecoming set for Wednesday as shares start trading in Shanghai / Caixin (paywall)
“State-owned telecom giant China Mobile Ltd. is set to debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday, according to its exchange filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Tuesday.”
SenseTime sees a surprise rally
SenseTime’s post-IPO rally surprises market / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Shares of sanctioned Chinese AI company up 113% since Dec. 30 debut.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Xi’an residents struggle with tough lockdown
Xi’an residents anxious as city enters day 13 of COVID-19 lockdown / Sixth Tone
In locked down Chinese city, some complain food hard to get / AP
Yesterday on SupChina: Xi’an COVID lockdown: Growing frustration over food shortages and official mismanagement.
Yuzhou is second city to lock down over COVID
China’s Yuzhou locks down 1.1 million residents on COVID fears / Reuters
Landslide leaves 14 dead at Guizhou construction site
Landslide in southwestern China kills 14 people, injures 3 / AP
New cases break Hong Kong’s three-month COVID-free streak
Hong Kong has first COVID case from unknown source in months / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong joins the booster ranks / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Olympic officials do not want to talk about Uyghurs
Faced with questions about forced labor in China, the I.O.C. is tight-lipped / NYT (paywall)
“Olympic officials are reluctant to probe whether any Beijing 2022 merchandise might have been made under duress by Uyghurs, an activist group charges.”
Turkish Uyghurs file complaint against Chinese officials over humans rights abuses
Uyghurs in Turkey file criminal complaint against Chinese officials / Reuters
“Nineteen people from China’s Uyghur Muslim ethnic group filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity.”
The inconvenient tennis star — Péng Shuài 彭帅
Cornet says still worried about China’s Peng / Reuters
“France’s Alize Cornet said she is still worried about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and that she wants more clarity regarding the former doubles world number one’s situation.”
Context on SupChina: #PengShuai.
China says it is not building too many nukes
China denies U.S. report it’s rapidly growing its nuclear arms / AP
“A senior Chinese arms control official denied Tuesday that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, though he said it is taking steps to modernize its nuclear forces.”
Joint statement from five nuclear-weapon states on preventing nuclear war & avoiding arms races / Pekingnology
An unofficial translation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s joint statement on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races, and a further explanation of the Chinese position.
Germany and China in the Indo-Pacific
China’s two-ocean strategy puts India in a pincer / Foreign Policy
“The Chinese foreign minister’s island hopping is the latest sign of contestation over the Indo-Pacific.”
Germany nervously tests the Indo-Pacific waters / Foreign Policy
“A quiet frigate deployment is a sign of muddled policy toward Beijing.”
Rum, Lithuania, Taiwan, and China
Lithuania president rebukes government over China trade spat / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Lithuania’s president said the government’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office using the island’s name was a mistake, wading into a controversy that’s upended the Baltic nation’s relationship with China.”
Taiwan just bought 20,000 bottles of rum China didn’t want / Bloomberg (paywall)
The longest underwater highway
China’s longest underwater highway tunnel opens / CNN
“At a length of 10.79 kilometers (6.65 miles), the Taihu tunnel stretches under Lake Taihu in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, about 50 kilometers east of Shanghai.”
To no one’s surprise, U.S.-China trade talks hit a “stalemate”
Beijing, Washington reach trade talk ‘stalemate’ despite expiry of phase-one deal / SCMP (paywall)
“China and the United States have reached a ‘stalemate’ in the process to resume trade talks despite the expiry of their phase-one trade deal last week, with no clear indication from either Beijing or Washington of when the silence will be broken.”
A long list of graft-busted officials
China’s anti-graft crackdown has ensnared over 20 finance officials so far / Bloomberg (paywall)
“At least 24 officials had been probed or penalized since October 12.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Will China’s ban on “sissy men” backfire?
China’s ban on ‘sissy men’ is bound to backfire / NYT (paywall)
Helen Gao writes: “But in trying to regulate gender expression as it does governance goals like G.D.P. figures, the Party is pushing its control too far. And the masculinity mandates will almost certainly backfire.”
Has China’s push to ban ‘effeminate’ and ‘sissy’ men claimed its first victim? The tragic case of Zhou Peng / SCMP (paywall)
Urban and mountain running in Hong Kong
Four of Hong Kong’s most rewarding long-distance runs / FT (paywall)
“From waterfronts to mountain peaks, these routes for runners of all levels take in a giant golden egg, Buddhas big and small… and the occasional cow.”
Memory, maps, and kidnapping
Map drawn from memory helps reunite kidnapped Chinese man with family / BBC
“A Chinese man who was abducted over 30 years ago has been reunited with his biological mother after drawing a map of his childhood village from memory.”