Rec links 1/4/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
“Smart” solar roofs and local electricity storage are coming to Chinese cities and rural areas: The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and four other websites reported on January 4 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with the National Energy Administration and three other government departments, has released a plan (in Chinese) to maximize use of “smart photovoltaic systems” to generate and store energy on residential roofs by 2025.
Facebook “incitement” is now a crime in Hong Kong: A 36-year-old barrister, Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤 Zōu Xìngtóng, Zau1 Hang6 Tung4), was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges relating to “social media posts titled ‘Lighting a candle is not a crime: Stand one’s ground,’ and her Ming Pao newspaper article titled ‘Candlelight carries the weight of conscience and the Hong Kong people persevere in telling the truth.’”
Nobody wants to be the number one internet company anymore, according to The Paper, which says the golden age of startups ended in 2018. China’s top 10 internet giants lost about $800 billion in market value in 2021, but leading an electric car or battery makers is the new hot thing.
Hangzhou aims to become China’s new art hub: The South China Morning Post says “Hangzhou’s expanding art infrastructure and laid-back ethos have created a vibrant scene.” The lakeside city is a couple of hours from Shanghai by high-speed train, but the city has a much more leisurely pace, despite being famous as the home of Alibaba.
China is a “totally unreliable…black hole” for Hollywood, according to one film industry insider interviewed by Variety. “And with U.S. films accounting for less than 12% of China’s total box office in 2021, Hollywood has never had less leverage.”