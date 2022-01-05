01.05.22 A.M. other links
- Are Chinese women tossing away their high heel shoes? Yes, says The Paper, citing results from footwear companies like high heel specialist Daphne whose revenues fell 77% last year. Instead, consumers are buying sports and casual shoes.
- Internet companies have just been hit with another round of fines: Tencent, Bilibili, Alibaba, and the white goods firm Hisense, among others, were fined for monopolistic behaviors, but the fines were tiny: 500,000 yuan ($78,683) each.
What else you need to know
- China has launched an app to make payments and transfers of digital yuan in 12 cities and regions including Shenzhen and Suzhou.
- Tesla will be recalling around 200,000 cars in China because of latch problems in the front hood and rear trunk that could raise the risk of accidents when flipped open, according to China’s antitrust watchdog.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
China bans tattoos in soccer
Last week, China’s General Administration of Sport which governs all amateur and professional sports in the country banned players on the national team from getting new tattoos, and “advised” those who have tattoos to get them removed.