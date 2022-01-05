Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which makes the world’s most advanced silicon chips, is the subject of much hand-wringing about Taiwan’s security and the dependency of both China and the United States on its products.
So news about TSMC’s efforts to set up chip factories — “fabs” in industry jargon — in other countries is always interesting. The Taiwanese company is having difficulties dealing with employees in the U.S., reports EE Times, which quotes an employee at TSMC fab in Arizona:
“The work culture in Taiwan is really different than in the U.S.…The reality for people from Taiwan is that they are doing even more than 12-hour days often.”
Looking for funding for a social or philanthropic initiative addressing climate and the environment and connected to the U.S. and China? The China Institute-Serica U.S.-China Next-Gen Leaders Circle is awarding grants of up to $10,000 for suitable projects: Download the application form here, and email USChinaNGLC@gmail.com with any questions. The application deadline is this Friday, January 7, 2022.
Looking for excuses for one’s erroneous act does not help to solve the problem
为自己的错误行为开脱，无助于问题的解决
wèi zìjǐ de cuòwù xíngwéi kāituō , wú zhùyú wèntí de jiějué
The language is from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s press briefing today in response to a question about Lithuania (see today’s top story).
