Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which makes the world’s most advanced silicon chips, is the subject of much hand-wringing about Taiwan’s security and the dependency of both China and the United States on its products.

So news about TSMC’s efforts to set up chip factories — “fabs” in industry jargon — in other countries is always interesting. The Taiwanese company is having difficulties dealing with employees in the U.S., reports EE Times, which quotes an employee at TSMC fab in Arizona:

“The work culture in Taiwan is really different than in the U.S.…The reality for people from Taiwan is that they are doing even more than 12-hour days often.”

Looking for funding for a social or philanthropic initiative addressing climate and the environment and connected to the U.S. and China? The China Institute-Serica U.S.-China Next-Gen Leaders Circle is awarding grants of up to $10,000 for suitable projects: Download the application form here, and email USChinaNGLC@gmail.com with any questions. The application deadline is this Friday, January 7, 2022.

Our word of the day is:

Looking for excuses for one’s erroneous act does not help to solve the problem
为自己的错误行为开脱，无助于问题的解决
wèi zìjǐ de cuòwù xíngwéi kāituō , wú zhùyú wèntí de jiějué

The language is from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s press briefing today in response to a question about Lithuania (see today’s top story).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

