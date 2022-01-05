Links for Wednesday, January 5, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS:
Chinese links:
- Are Chinese women tossing away their high-heeled shoes? Yes, says The Paper, citing results from footwear companies like high-heel specialist Daphne, whose revenues fell 77% last year. Instead, consumers are buying sports and casual shoes.
- Tesla will be recalling around 200,000 cars in China because of latch problems in the front hood and rear trunk that could raise the risk of accidents when flipped open, according to China’s antitrust watchdog.
Additional business and technology links:
Walmart claims removing Xinjiang goods was a “misunderstanding”
Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, China exec tells analysts / Reuters
“Walmart Inc arm Sam’s Club, responding to the furore in China over what local media said was its deliberate removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from its app, denied the move in a call with analysts and termed it ‘a misunderstanding.’”
Chinese sportswear brands benefit from Xinjiang controversy
Chinese sportswear company Anta gains on Nike, Adidas over forced-labor issue / WSJ (paywall)
Will China’s regulatory moves hurt growth and innovation?
China’s unpredictable, heavy-handed governance threatens growth / WSJ (paywall)
As Beijing takes control, Chinese tech companies lose jobs and hope / NYT (paywall)
“The crackdown is killing the entrepreneurial drive that made China a tech power and destroying jobs that used to attract the country’s brightest.”
China draws up rules for apps influencing public opinion
China drafts rules on security reviews for apps influencing public opinion / Reuters
“The proposals will require application providers to carry out a security assessment before launching ‘new technologies, new applications, and new functions’ capable of influencing opinion or mobilizing the public.”
Regulators want to stop companies from using personal mobile payment accounts
What China’s new payment rules mean for Alipay, WeChat Pay / Sixth Tone
“Regulations set to take effect March 1 aim to get small businesses to stop taking customer payments through barcodes generated by person accounts on the platform.”
China’s push to digitize
The Made in China plan is back, and it’s better / Economic Times of India
“State planners released a five-year smart manufacturing development plan in late December that aims to digitize 70% of the country’s large enterprises. China will now focus on building and owning industrial robots, as well as upgrading equipment and processes used in the manufacturing sector.”
China Mobile rises on Shanghai debut
China Mobile makes debut in Shanghai after $9 billion stock sale / WSJ (paywall)
China Mobile shares have wild first day in Shanghai / Caixin (paywall)
No one wants to bet on the bad loan business?
China Huarong halves in value as trading resumes / Reuters
Price limits for tutoring
Local governments set price limits on after-school tutoring / Caixin (paywall)
“Authorities in several Chinese cities have set government-guided pricing standards for curriculum-based after-school tutoring, as part of the industry’s transition to nonprofit status by the year-end deadline last Friday.”
Chinese airlines abandon fuel surcharge on domestic flights
Chinese airlines dump fuel surcharge on domestic flights as prices fall / Caixin (paywall)
EVs: Chinese startups rush to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, BYD reports huge rise in deliveries
Chinese EV startups turn to Nvidia in the race to catch Tesla / Reuters
BYD reports 232% year-on-year increase in passenger EV deliveries after bumper 2021 / TechNode
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Hong Kong buckles down on Omicron
Hong Kong expands its vaccine requirements as it fights to control Omicron. / NYT (paywall)
“Hong Kong residents must have at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to enter restaurants beginning late next month, Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, said on Tuesday, as the city races to stamp out the spread of the Omicron variant.”
Hong Kong leader announces new COVID measures, including flight bans / Reuters
Hong Kong vaccine surge sees majority pick Sinovac over BioNTech / Caixin (paywall)
Xi’an COVID app crash adds to frustration over tough lockdown policies
China’s locked-down city thrown into chaos after COVID app crash / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s COVID-19 health code system that strictly governs people’s movements crashed in Xi’an this week, worsening conditions in the locked-down city where the country’s worst outbreak since Wuhan has been unfolding.”
Henan gets COVID curbs
China’s Henan hit by COVID curbs after sporadic cases / Reuters
U.S. and African travelers fret over China’s tough COVID rules
China toughens COVID testing rules for U.S. travelers as Omicron rages / Caixin (paywall)
China’s zero-COVID policy and travel restrictions leaves thousands of young Africans in limbo / China Africa Project (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Olympics tensions mount as games near
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Answers to some big questions / NYT (paywall)
China’s Xi visits Winter Olympics venues as challenges mount / Bloomberg (paywall)
Olympic Committee becomes latest target of critics of treatment of Uyghurs / WSJ (paywall)
“Activist group says IOC has refused to engage with it on human-rights issues in China’s Xinjiang region, including use of forced labor to make apparel.”
Japan and Australia to sign defense pact
As China tensions smolder, Japan and Australia move to sign defense treaty / WSJ (paywall)
Australia, Japan to sign security cooperation treaty / Reuters
Former Taiwan envoy to Nicaragua under fire for staying abroad
Former Taiwan envoy Jaime Wu under fire over Nicaraguan citizenship / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan’s former ambassador to Nicaragua has come under fire for failing to return to the island after Managua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing.”
How will the EU deal with the U.S.-China trade war?
Europe’s trade czar walks line between U.S. and China / WSJ (paywall)
“Many observers are skeptical, saying that even if the EU adopts the proposed measures, achieving internal agreement to use them against powerful countries won’t be easy because of conflicting agendas among EU members.”
Despite national tensions, Beijing eyes opportunities with U.S. states
China-U.S. subnational exchanges under the Biden administration / Diplomat
“Under Biden, Beijing appears to have kept its focus on maintaining and further developing subnational relationships.”
China’s foreign minister in Africa
Africa’s muted response to Wang Yi’s tour / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China’s foreign minister visits Kenya amid unease over rising debt / Reuters
“China’s foreign minister begins a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, where the government has relied on Chinese loans to develop infrastructure but faces criticism over the resulting debt burden.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Two-thirds of Hongkongers don’t like living in the city
Nearly 2 in 3 Hongkongers unhappy with life in city, Democratic Party survey finds / SCMP (paywall)
“Some 58 percent of 534 respondents in a random phone survey conducted by the Democratic Party between December 14 and 24 said they disliked living in Hong Kong, while only 34 per cent said the opposite.”
China’s preference for sons
Anger and sorrow in a Henan graveyard / Sixth Tone
“Although China has made progress balancing its sex ratio at birth, the pressure to have a son is still omnipresent in many women’s lives.”
Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex adoption
Taiwanese activists buoyed by court ruling allowing same-sex adoption / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwanese activists on Wednesday said a court decision allowing a married gay man to adopt his husband’s non-biological child offered hope but they called for the government to grant adoption equality to all same-sex couples.”
Artist KAWS picks Changbai Mountain for next stop in art tour
KAWS picks Changbai Mountain as the next stop for companion’s “holiday” art tour / HypeBeast
“Coming off a strong 2021 full of solo exhibitions at The Brooklyn Museum and at The Mori Art Center Gallery in Tokyo, [New York–based artist] KAWS is back with the eighth stop of his ‘KAWS:HOLIDAY’ tour, this time touching down at Changbai Mountain in Jilin Province, China.”
Will museums be next to face China boycott pressure?
It is time for international museums to sever ties with China / Hyperallergic
Rachel Spence writes: “The recent atrocities mean that museums working with Chinese state-run enterprises need to think long and hard about their presence.”
Paralympics prowess all for show?
China excels at the Paralympics, but its disabled citizens are fighting for access / NPR
“China has dominated the medal count at the last five Paralympic Games. That’s in stark contrast with the lack of disability access in Chinese society.”