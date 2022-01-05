Rec links 1/5/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
China accounted for more than a third of all space launches in 2021 — 55 launches out of 145 total around the world, and edging out the U.S., which conducted 51 launches. In 2022, China’s main space contractor, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), is planning 40 launches, per the South China Morning Post.
A digital yuan app has now launched in 12 cities and regions, including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, and Zhangjiakou — another hosting location of the Beijing Olympics next month. Caixin reports that the app allows users to choose between nine partner banks, including Tencent’s WeBank and Ant Group’s MYbank, and transfer funds and make online and offline payments.
Internet companies have just been hit with another round of fines (in Chinese): Tencent, Bilibili, Alibaba, and the white goods firm Hisense, among others, were fined for monopolistic behaviors, but the fines were tiny: 500,000 yuan ($78,683) each.
Retirement age norms for CCP officials “have held up even in the Xi Jinping era, where term limits for top government posts, not Party positions, were eliminated,” Damien Ma and Joshua Henderson write at MacroPolo. All 79 Central Committee personnel changes since August have followed age norms, and if the pattern continues, that committee will see at least 63% membership turnover at the 20th Party Congress this fall. See also the Sinica Podcast from last week: Damien Ma of MacroPolo on China’s economic and political outlook.
U.S. backlash to Tesla’s Xinjiang expansion: “I can’t speak to the specific situation of one company, but as a general matter, we believe the private sector should oppose the P.R.C.’s human rights abuses and genocide in Xinjiang,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday in response to reports that Tesla had opened a showroom in Urumqi, Xinjiang. The New York Times and Associated Press also have reports on criticism from activists and human rights groups.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!