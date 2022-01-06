01.06.22 A.M. other links
- Record companies and digital music platforms will not be allowed to sign exclusive copyright agreements with musicians and composers except in special circumstances, per new rules from China’s National Copyright Administration intended to protect artists.
- Before Tim Ferris and the cult of self-promotional tech bros, China had Luō Yǒnghào 罗永浩, who made his name as a charismatic English tutor before founding a popular blogging platform, and then the mobile phone company Smartisan, which led him into debt. He says he has now paid all his bills and is ready to hustle again in 2022.
What else you need to know
- The chairman of Yango Group, one of the top 25 property developers in China, has resigned amid debt problems in another sign of China’s property sector slowdown.
- The internet duopoly of Tencent and Alibaba has emerged as the clear winners of China’s video conferencing market, which has flourished following the popularity of remote work during the pandemic.
The BIGGER Picture
Lithuania president says Taiwan office naming was a “mistake”
After Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a “Taiwanese representative office” in its capital, Vilnius, last November, China escalated diplomatic and economic pressure on the EU state. On Tuesday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda commented that the naming of the office was “a mistake.”