Cloud computing startup bags $40 million in angel financing round

Business & Technology

Jiuzhu Network Technology, a cloud computing and networking startup, has raised $40 million in an angel financing round on the back of growing demand for remote work.

Chang Che
jason hu
Serial entrepreneur Jason Hu (胡建强 Hú Jiànqiáng). PRNewsWire.

Jiuzhu Network Technology, a cloud computing and networking startup, has raised $40 million in an angel financing round on the back of growing demand for remote work, per 36Kr.

Jiuzhu Network Technology is an enterprise software company that offers cloud storage, computing, and remote access services — a mix of iCloud and Amazon Web Services.

  • The funds will be used to build out ToDesk, its remote desktop services subsidiary.
  • Financiers include Banyan Tree Capital, Cloud Nine Capital, and the funding arm of social media platform JOYY.

Jiuzhu blossomed during the pandemic as remote work became normalized. Employees connect to office computers from the comfort of their laptops, allowing for an easier work-at-home experience.

  • China’s market for cloud computing services is about 5–6 billion yuan ($900 million).
  • ToDesk has so far received 30 million installations since its launch last July.

Founded in July 2021 by Jason Hu (胡建强 Hú Jiànqiáng), a software engineer who previously worked at Microsoft, Alibaba, and JOYY.

  • In 2014, Hu co-founded livestreaming giant BIGO Technology with JOYY founder David Li (李学凌 Lǐ Xuélíng).
  • In 2020, BIGO brought in almost $2 billion in revenue (in Chinese).

The takeaway: Startups like Jiuzhu, which can accelerate productivity in a number of industries, will enjoy strategic tailwinds as the government tries to promote greater industrial and manufacturing output. Meanwhile, gaming and social media companies will face significant headwinds.

Business in the morning.

A lot happens in China’s economy when you’re sleeping. Luckily there’s SupChina A.M. – a free newsletter you can read in less than 2 minutes, delivered at 9am ET daily.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

gaming controller money on fire
Business & Technology

Tencent off-loads share in gaming company

Chang Che
bliss cake china
Business & Technology

Is 2022 the year of the ‘lazy economy’ and ‘internet cakes’?

Matthew Silberman
dji drones

DJI and the battle over data

Chang Che

A star worker’s suicide at Tencent

Jiayun Feng
sensetime office picture

SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after more U.S. sanctions

Lucas Niewenhuis

Did Alibaba retaliate by firing woman who spoke out about workplace sexual misconduct?

Jiayun Feng