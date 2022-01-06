Rec links 1/6/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
U.S. national security officials have recently threatened Germany with a “return of bare-knuckles U.S. unilateralism” if German officials “did not send clear signals about their readiness to work with Washington on China by the U.S. midterm elections in November,” according to Noah Barkin, a senior visiting fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank.
Beijing met its pollution targets in 2021: “The Chinese capital recorded only eight heavily polluted days last year,” Sixth Tone reports, and “the average concentrations of six major air pollutants — including the hazardous PM2.5, PM10, ground-level ozone, and sulfur dioxide — were below the national standard for the first time since 2013.”
Record companies and digital music platforms will not be allowed to sign exclusive copyright agreements with musicians and composers except in special circumstances, per new rules from China’s National Copyright Administration that are intended to protect artists.
India’s tax authorities have told Xiaomi to pay $88 million in import taxes, but the company — currently the leading smartphone brand in India — disputes the amount and justification for the fees, the South China Morning Post reports. Xiaomi is among the Chinese companies that have seen their apps banned by New Delhi amid the ongoing India-China border standoff.
A guide to China’s emerging AI governance: At the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Matt Sheehan writes that the recent rules from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) (covered on SupChina here) are just one of “three different approaches to AI governance, each championed by a different branch of the Chinese bureaucracy, and each at a different level of maturity.” The others, led by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), will likely end up complementing rather than overtaking CAC’s approach, but bureaucratic competition over the coming years will determine the details.
