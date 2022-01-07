01.07.22 A.M. other links
- COVID-19 infections have been reported in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province and home to about 13 million people as well as major factories of companies like Foxconn. The government has suspended all long distance road transportation in and out of the city to stop the spread.
- Hangzhou wants big companies: The lakeside city that is home to Alibaba (and some of China’s finest teahouses) has issued a “Phoenix Action” plan which strives to attract more than 120 domestic and foreign listed companies with a market value of more than 100 billion yuan ($15.68 billion) to the city by 2025.
What else you need to know
- China’s central bank has launched pilot versions of its digital yuan wallet app. The app is available for download on Chinese Android and Apple app stores on Tuesday in Shanghai.
- China Molybdenum, the world’s second-biggest cobalt producer, plans to double its output of cobalt in the Congo as demand soars for the key battery material.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Chinese officials say the Xi’an COVID outbreak is “effectively contained”
Since December 23, the 13 million residents of Xi’an, China, have endured the largest and longest complete lockdown due to COVID-19 since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Recently, city officials have said that the outbreak in Xi’an is “effectively contained.”