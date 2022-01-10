01.10.22 A.M. other links
- Will China standardize charging cables and ports for phones and other electronic devices? It’s not going to be a law, yet, but the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has promised to “vigorously promote the integration of charging interfaces and technologies.”
- GM sold about 2.9 million vehicles in China in 2021, including more than 230,000 Cadillacs, a record high. (GM sold 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, while Toyota sold 2.3 million, marking the first year GM was not number one in its home markets since 1931).
- World battery leader CATL is preparing to manufacture sodium-ion batteries, an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which are most commonly used for electric vehicles.
What else you need to know
- 7-Eleven was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,505) by Beijing regulators for “displaying an incorrect and incomplete Chinese map” that showed Taiwan as a country.
- “Venture capital funding in China hit a record $131 billion last year,” according to Bloomberg data, despite the government’s ongoing crackdown on tech companies.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Beijing’s neighbor city Tianjin goes into lockdown
Tianjin, the port city about 100 miles southeast of Beijing, reported 21 domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 with confirmed symptoms yesterday. The city has gone into partial lockdown and instituted exit controls.