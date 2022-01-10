Links for Monday, January 10, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Will China standardize charging cables and ports for phones and other electronic devices? It’s not going to be a law, yet, but the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has promised to “vigorously promote the integration of charging interfaces and technologies.”
- GM sold about 2.9 million vehicles in China in 2021, including more than 230,000 Cadillacs, a record high. (GM sold 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, while Toyota sold 2.3 million, marking the first year GM was not number one in its home markets since 1931.)
- World battery leader CATL is preparing to manufacture sodium-ion batteries, an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, which are most commonly used for electric vehicles.
Click here to subscribe to SupChina A.M., which goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).
Additional business and technology links:
Intel scraps Xinjiang in letter to suppliers, Airbnb faces scrutiny
Intel erases reference to China’s Xinjiang after social-media backlash / WSJ (paywall)
“Intel Corp. removed references to the Chinese region of Xinjiang from an open letter it sent suppliers last month, after the contents of the note sparked a social-media uproar in China and led the U.S. semiconductor company to apologize to the Chinese public.”
U.S. lawmakers raise concerns about Airbnb business in Xinjiang / Reuters
The stretched ethics of solar panels from Xinjiang / FT (paywall)
By FT Lex: “Dual drumbeat of disapproval towards coal and products from Xinjiang means decision time for investors.”
Gaming platform Roblox hits roadblocks in China?
Roblox pauses service in China as it takes ‘important transitory actions’ / TechCrunch
“On December 8, Roblox’s Chinese version LuoBuLeSi, published and operated by Tencent, abruptly closed down its server five months after it launched on iOS and Android.”
Roblox takes down China app, says building another version / Reuters
Chip wars
Two Chinese startups tried to catch up to makers of advanced computer chips—and failed / WSJ (paywall)
“The two foundries, Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Quanxin Integrated Circuit Manufacturing (Jinan) Co., burned through cash, yet never commercially built any chips.”
Taiwan’s exports to mainland China, Hong Kong hit record high as semiconductor demand fuels cross-strait trade / SCMP (paywall)
Hungry for chips, Huawei invests in Chinese companies that make them / WSJ (paywall)
How the global semiconductor industry turned into a free-for-all / Caixin (paywall)
China’s digital yuan: The end of Alipay and WeChat Pay’s dominance?
e-CNY wallet tops download charts in Apple and Xiaomi app stores ahead of Lunar New Year / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s digital yuan wallet app has become one of the country’s most downloaded apps within just a week of launching, a development that could disrupt a consumer payment market dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay.”
China Life chair gets probed
China probes head of top life insurer in anti-graft campaign / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s top anti-graft watchdog placed [Wáng Bīn 王滨] the chairman of China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. under investigation in a surprise move, sending the shares of one of the country’s largest insurers down the most in almost four weeks in Hong Kong.”
Corruption probe of China Life’s chairman was no surprise, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
Detained star investor released on bail
Private equity tycoon Wang Chaoyong released on bail / Caixin (paywall)
Wāng Cháoyǒng 汪潮涌, “the private equity tycoon who had been detained by police on Nov. 30, was released on bail on Thursday.”
Tencent eyes metaverse with Black Shark deal
Tencent nears deal for smartphone maker in major metaverse push / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent Holdings Ltd. is nearing a deal to acquire Chinese gaming handset maker Black Shark, a move that could help the tech behemoth further its ambitions for the metaverse, people with knowledge of the matter said.”
Evergrande shutters Shenzhen HQ and more on the property crisis
China Evergrande abandons corporate headquarters in Shenzhen / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs / Reuters
Shimao jumps by record on report of asset sale discussions / Bloomberg (paywall)
Drop in land purchases signal cash woes for China developers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Calls to punish Cathay over Hong Kong’s fresh COVID cases
Pro-Beijing media and politicians call for Cathay Pacific to be punished over Omicron / FT (paywall)
“Pressure comes as Hong Kong government faces criticism after officials attended birthday bash.”
Cosmetics and cosmetic surgery
In China, beauty is only skin deep in the ‘micro-procedure’ craze / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Lunchtime facelifts and micro-procedures are expected to be worth $46 billion in China this year thanks to social media and other pressures to look good.”
Chinese cosmetics maker Chicmax to plan Hong Kong IPO, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
Surging demand for EVs
China’s consumers risk FOMO as electric cars’ popularity soars / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Homegrown upstarts Xpeng, Nio and Li Auto have established themselves as serious contenders, while SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile’s pint-sized Hongguang Mini has proved popular with price-conscious young drivers.”
JD.com expands overseas
JD.com opens robotic shops in the Netherlands as Chinese e-commerce giant tests new model in Europe / SCMP (paywall)
“The stores merge online ordering with pickup shops, where robots prepare parcels for collection.”
Agricultural intellectual property
Chinese man pleads guilty to stealing Monsanto trade secret / AP
“A Chinese national admitted in federal court Thursday that he stole a trade secret when he worked for Monsanto and one of its subsidiaries in Missouri, federal prosecutors said.”
New Zealand fruit giant’s kiwi battle in China / Caixin (paywall)
“Kiwi, the small hairy fruit beloved for its sweet tropical taste and nutrition, has become a thorny issue for a New Zealand fruit giant in China, its largest export market.”
Chinese COVID test kit makers rush to meet growing demand
As China’s COVID-19 test kit orders surge globally, manufacturers are hiring en masse to meet demand / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s manufacturers of COVID-19 testing kits are racing to keep up with surging demand, both domestically and abroad, as the world grapples with a spike in cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron and Delta variants.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Shenzhen gets new COVID cases, Hong Kong under strain
China tightens restrictions on vehicles entering Shenzhen amid new virus cases / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong faces worst of both worlds as Omicron ruins COVID zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
China battles Omicron surge as Olympics loom
China wages two-front war with Omicron and Delta on eve of Winter Olympics / Caixin (paywall)
With Omicron, China’s COVID-19 dilemma deepens / WSJ (paywall)
Omicron comes to China, prompting mass testing and quarantines / WSJ (paywall)
China in mass testing blitz after reporting first community spread of Omicron / Bloomberg (paywall)
Earthquake rattles Qinghai
Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China / AP
“A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said.”
Moon rover finds mystery cube is…a rock
Moon cube mystery: Chinese rover finds it’s just a rock / NYT (paywall)
“A blurry image that China’s space program had called the ‘mystery hut’ was a result of camera angle, light and shadow.”
Gas explosion leaves 16 dead in Chongqing
Explosion in China’s Chongqing kills 16 – state media / Reuters
“A building housing a canteen in Chongqing in China’s southwest collapsed on Friday after an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killing at least 16, state broadcaster CCTV said.”
Can China make delivery packaging sustainable?
China ramps up delivery package recycling amid mounting waste / Sixth Tone
Ancient tomb murals
Stunning underground murals found in central China are believed to be hundreds of years old / SCMP (paywall)
“The three funeral chambers are believed to date back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644).”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The Middle East is the target of an ambitious diplomatic push this week
Middle East foreign ministers head to China for meetings / AP
“The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will also be in China at the end of this week.”
Iran foreign minister to discuss strategic agreement with China / Reuters
Gulf ministers visit China to discuss strengthening energy ties / Al Jazeera
Beijing urges “swift action” for Hong Kong officials caught partying under COVID curbs
Beijing asks Hong Kong leader to ‘take swift action’ against officials caught up in birthday party COVID-19 scandal / SCMP (paywall)
Party for Hong Kong’s elite angers a city under COVID controls / NYT (paywall)
“Just as new restrictions were being imposed, top politicians were found to have attended a large gathering where at least one person had COVID.”
Beijing supports Kazakhstan crackdown, blames foreign forces
Beijing watches civil unrest in Kazakhstan with wary eye / WSJ (paywall)
“Security risks flare anew on China’s western frontier, testing closer Sino-Russian ties.”
China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes ‘external forces’ / Reuters
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹 tweeted:
Many of the rioters arrested by Kazakh law enforcement forces are foreigners. One of them admits that he was paid $200 to go to Kazakhstan to protest. A common plot in color revolutions.
China’s cyber-Red Guards
China’s online nationalists turn paranoia into clickbait / Economist (paywall)
“They see hostile foreign forces at every turn.”
Online warriors are a risky but useful tool for Beijing / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“Today, decades after the Cultural Revolution, a new type of popular army has risen in China. Driven by the same nationalism and propaganda, the cyber-Red Guards, with the same mix of grassroots inspiration and direction from the top, are defenders of China’s delicate feelings.”
Personal brands for Party agendas / China Media Project
In a bid to advance Chinese government narratives more credibly overseas, state media have encouraged more “flexible and personalized” use of the individual accounts of their employees on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. When are social media accounts personal? And when are they being disingenuous about the state agendas they serve?
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Michelin still has no clue about Chinese food, but they’re starting to learn
How Michelin learned to savor Chinese cuisine / Caixin (paywall)
“A total of 37 restaurants across China were given a one-star rating, eight were awarded two stars and two received the prized three-star rating that comes with the recommendation, ‘Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.’”
Holiday travel in the age of COVID-19
Tens of millions of Chinese wrestle with Lunar New Year dilemma: Stay or go? / SCMP (paywall)
Dating is a drag and young people don’t really want to get married
State media says Gen Z is ready for marriage. They say, not really. / Sixth Tone
“Marriage registrations hit a 17-year low in 2020, as fewer people tied the knot.”
China’s introverted millennials find an unlikely refuge: Dating apps / Sixth Tone
“Chinese match-making apps are hotbeds for harassment, fraud, and fake news. But they offer one thing that the country’s youth craves: anonymity.”
Photos of Qing Dynasty Beijing
These are some of the earliest photos ever taken of China’s capital / Washington Post (paywall)