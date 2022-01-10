Rec links 1/10/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Sri Lanka “asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods,” the AP reports, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 wrapped up his East Africa and Indian Ocean states tour. Sri Lanka’s economy is “grappling with a foreign exchange crisis brought on by surging import bills, a slowing economy, and rising debt servicing costs,” the China Africa Project writes. If it had a default, that would have “consequential geopolitical ramifications for China given that it plays a central role in the origin story of the ‘debt-trap’ narrative that has bedeviled Chinese diplomacy for the past five years.”
Tianjin in partial lockdown: The port city about 100 miles southeast of Beijing reported 21 domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 with confirmed symptoms yesterday, including two of the Omicron variant. The city has gone into partial lockdown and instituted exit controls, while all 14 million residents will be tested.
Péng Jīngtáng 彭京堂, the new Hong Kong garrison commander, was “previously chief of staff for the armed police in the far western region of Xinjiang,” where he was tasked with counterterrorism, the Wall Street Journal reports. Bloomberg notes that Peng’s appointment, which was personally signed by Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, continues a trend of the Hong Kong and Beijing governments promoting “career policemen” to key posts in the city.
“Venture capital funding in China hit a record $131 billion last year,” according to Bloomberg data, despite the government’s ongoing crackdown on tech companies.
7-Eleven was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,505) by Beijing regulators for “displaying an incorrect and incomplete Chinese map” that showed Taiwan as a country.
