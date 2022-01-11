01.11.22 A.M. other links
- China’s shoe exports fell from a high of $56.3 billion in 2014 to $38.1 billion in 2020. The difference has been taken up by manufacturers (some Chinese-owned) in Southeast Asia where land and labor are cheaper.
- Is there a COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai? That’s what people are asking on social media today. The city’s government responded that it was conducting standard screening procedures but did not explicitly deny the rumors.
- Cobalt is the new gold: China’s biggest producer of the metal, Huayou Cobalt, estimates its 2021 net profits at 4.2 billion yuan ($660 million). With an insatiable global demand for the metal, which is necessary for the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars, 2022 is likely to be even better for the Zhejiang-based company.
What else you need to know
- Tencent is about to acquire smartphone accessory maker Black Shark in a major push into the Metaverse. The small company will pivot to make virtual reality headsets after the deal, according to Bloomberg.
- Evergrande shuttered its headquarters in Shenzhen and moved to a building elsewhere in order to save rent amid a cash crunch.
The BIGGER Picture
Can $300 billion save the demographic crisis?
Rén Zépíng 任泽平, an influential economist, has released a research paper (in Chinese) titled “The solution to China’s low birth rates has been found.” If the Central Bank puts 2,000 billion yuan ($313 billion) in a fund dedicated to incentives and projects including cash rewards for families, tax breaks for new parents, and more government-backed childcare facilities, Ren says, “China will have 50 million more babies in 10 years.”