Links for Tuesday, January 11, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Is there a COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai? That’s what people are asking on social media today. The city’s government responded that it was conducting standard screening procedures but did not explicitly deny the rumors.
- Tencent is about to acquire smartphone accessory maker Black Shark in a major push into the metaverse. The small company will pivot to make virtual reality headsets after the deal, according to Bloomberg.
- Evergrande shuttered its headquarters in Shenzhen and moved to a building elsewhere in order to save rent amid a cash crunch.
Additional business and technology links:
Can China hold firms responsible for “fake news”?
China steps up efforts to ban deepfakes. Will it work? / Rest of World
“Beijing’s new algorithm rules shift responsibility — and risk — onto companies, not creators.”
Bilibili bans “violent” games from livestreaming
Bilibili says violent titles such as Grand Theft Auto and The Witcher 3 cannot be live-streamed / SCMP (paywall)
“Bilibili said it will prohibit the live-streaming of games with bloody, violent and pornographic content.”
Bridgewater billionaire Ray Dalio supports China’s “common prosperity”
Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio endorses China’s ‘common prosperity’ drive / WSJ (paywall)
“The longtime China bull said the U.S. and other countries could benefit from a similar approach.”
Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation environment / Reuters
EVs dominate China car sales
Electric vehicles drive growth for China car sales / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s car market snapped a three-year decline last year, helped by strong sales of electric vehicles, though the global chip shortage and COVID-19 outbreaks in the country disrupted some production.”
China auto sales rebound driven by surge in EVs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Electric cars account for over 20% of China’s new vehicle sales, reaching Beijing’s goal ahead of schedule / SCMP (paywall)
VW struggles, Huawei and Xpeng eye opportunities
VW sells 10,000 fewer electric cars in China as chip crisis hits deliveries / FT (paywall)
“Volkswagen sold 10,000 fewer electric cars in China than expected last year, as deliveries to customers in its biggest market were hit by semiconductor shortages amid fierce competition from domestic brands.”
Huawei pushes further in EV, rules eased for foreign owners / TechNode
“Huawei burrowed further into the auto industry with the launch of the first vehicle with its homegrown operating system.”
Huawei pours money into China’s chipmaking ambitions / WSJ (paywall)
With eye on robotaxis, Xpeng ups investment in key technology / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese electric vehicle startup Xpeng Inc. is beefing up its investment in a technology that allows a car in motion to be aware of its surroundings as the Tesla wannabe sets its sights on robotaxis.”
Bank fined for lax handling of customer financial data
Bank of East Asia unit fined $2.6 million for violating credit information rules / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central bank has fined a Chinese mainland subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (BEA) 16.74 million yuan ($2.6 million) for violations related to the collection and management of credit information.”
Fast Retailing expands in China with robots
Uniqlo parent expands automated-warehouse network into China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing will bring an automated warehouse online in China by the end of August as part of a 100 billion yen ($865 million) global investment spree to better tap a growing e-commerce sector.”
Lower profits for pharma, cheaper healthcare for Chinese people
China solidifies drug-buying program that saved $41 billion / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will make permanent a program that buys drugs and devices in high volume and at low cost, a move designed to drive down medical expenses that also crimps profit margins for the healthcare industry in the world’s most populous country.”
China pours money into keeping solar energy cheap
China’s solar giants have a fix for their broken supply chain / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A wave of polysilicon projects will address a raw material shortage that pushed solar panel prices higher and threatened to slow adoption of clean energy.”
More rules for overseas IPOs
China updates dozens of rules for listed companies / Caixin (paywall)
Gloom and doom in property and coal
China’s Evergrande scrambles to avoid new default, Shimao hoists ‘for sale’ sign / Reuters
China coal falls to lowest in 2022 as Indonesia releases cargoes / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to test digital yuan at Olympics
China offers digital yuan at Olympics to test overseas appeal / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is rolling out its digital yuan to athletes and spectators ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the first major test of the virtual currency’s appeal among foreigners.”
Taiwan GlobalWafers and Germany Siltronic near massive chip merger
GlobalWafers said to near China approval for Siltronic deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese whiskey
The race to create a whiskey from China, for Chinese people / Sixth Tone
“Banking on the fast-expanding middle class, Chinese and Western liquor companies are eager to build Chinese whiskey brands. But with a years-long wait for each batch, domestic and international suppliers alike are betting on the unknown.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Can Hong Kong sustain its strict COVID curbs?
Hong Kong had a year to vaccinate its elderly. As Omicron spreads, low uptake has left them vulnerable. / Washington Post (paywall)
“But staggeringly low uptake among people over 80 — fewer than 1 in 5 have had two shots, and almost none have had three — has left this most vulnerable group starkly exposed as the Omicron variant spreads.”
Protecting Yunnan’s lakes
Scenic Yunnan battles to protect its lakes / Caixin (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China in Africa
Kenyatta to China’s critics: “We don’t need lectures” / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta hit back at critics of China’s presence in Africa, presenting Beijing as a welcome alternative to Africa’s legacy partners in the U.S. and Europe that too often, he said, lectured African countries and dictated the terms of engagement.”
China wants to play a bigger diplomatic role in the Horn of Africa, setting up potential confrontation with the U.S. / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Ecuador and China to talk debt
Ecuador’s Lasso to visit China in February for debt negotiations / Reuters
“Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso will travel to China at the start of February to renegotiate terms of the South American country’s debt to Beijing, Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin said on Monday.”
Taiwan fighter jet crashes, pilot still missing
Taiwan suspends F-16 training missions after jet crashes / Reuters
Taiwan strengthens trade with Canada and Lithuania
Canada, Taiwan hold talks on ways to boost their trade ties / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Taiwan and Canada held ‘exploratory discussions’ about ways to boost trade ties, in Taipei’s latest move to reduce its economic reliance on China.”
Taiwan to launch $1 billion Lithuania credit fund amid Beijing pressure / Reuters
“Taiwan will launch a $1 billion credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a Taiwan government minister said on Tuesday.”
Hong Kong under the national security law
Tiananmen museum planned for U.S. after Hong Kong shutdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A museum commemorating victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on unarmed demonstrators in Tiananmen Square is planned for the U.S., after closing in Hong Kong last June under the Chinese city’s far-reaching national security law.”
‘Colonial wine from new, authoritarian bottles’: Hong Kong re-tools sedition law / Reuters
“The Hong Kong government is expanding its use of a long-dormant sedition law in what some lawyers and democracy advocates say is intensifying a squeeze on press freedom.”
Western-style democracy ‘would doom Hong Kong to chaos’, Chinese officials say / SCMP (paywall)
Mao fanatics get jail time for spreading rumors
Five Mao fanatics jailed over articles ‘smearing former Chinese leaders’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Group leader, who is awaiting trial, says he has ‘no regrets’ after avidly following Mao Zedong Thought and being drawn to Mao-era socialism…Ex-Study Times editor says sentencing shows Beijing will not tolerate ultra-leftists if they are deemed destabilising before National Party Congress this year.”
Afghan envoy to China quits after six months with no pay from Taliban
Afghanistan’s China envoy leaves after months without pay / Reuters
“Afghanistan’s ambassador to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, left his post earlier in January after months without pay from Kabul following the Taliban’s seizure of power…Qaem said a new person had been assigned to the embassy, naming him only as “Mr. Sadaat.” The Afghanistan foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on who Qaem’s successor would be.”
China, Russia, the U.S., and the Kazakhstan crisis
Kazakhstan crisis shows that Russia still trumps China’s power in Central Asia / WSJ (paywall)
Putin defends sending Russian troops to Kazakhstan as China also offers forces / WSJ (paywall)
China says it supports Russia deploying forces to Kazakhstan to quell unrest / Reuters
“China supports Russian-led forces deployed to Kazakhstan to help quell unrest, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late on Monday.”
Would China spy on Dutch athletes?
Dutch athletes warned to keep phones and laptops out of China – media / Reuters
“Dutch athletes competing in next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics will need to leave their phones and laptops at home in an unprecedented move to avoid Chinese espionage, Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported on Tuesday.”
U.S. court says Harvard doesn’t need to cover Leiber’s legal fees
Harvard doesn’t have to pay prof’s legal fees, court finds / AP
“Harvard University is not required to pay legal defense fees for a professor who was found guilty of hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program, Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Monday.”
Will China and America come to loggerheads at the UN?
China and America prepare for a human-rights showdown at the U.N. / Economist (paywall)
“A great-power showdown may be in the offing in Geneva, but it is far from clear that America will win.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Government tries to enforce good parenting
Chinese courts to parents: Talk to your kids once in a while / Sixth Tone
The deputy director of the All China Lawyers Associations’ minor protection committee said “childrearing is no longer merely ‘a family matter.’ It has been elevated to a ‘national matter.’”
Get good grades, get a pig
Students receive piglets as a reward for hard work and in the hope it will boost the local economy / SCMP (paywall)
“This kind of reward has not only encouraged students but also helped their families,” said Hou in the video. “Although they don’t see the benefits from the piglets immediately, they will get more benefits from them in the future.”
High costs prevent naturalized player playing for Chinese soccer teams
What’s next for China’s naturalized soccer players? / Sixth Tone
“Due to the overall turmoil of Chinese soccer, most naturalization efforts are on hold. With most clubs just trying to survive, naturalization seems to have moved down the priority list, at least for the moment.”
A dilemma for illegally immigrated Chinese workers
For Chinese workers in Indonesia, no pay, no passports, no way home / Sixth Tone
“Lured to Indonesia, Huang, now in his 40s, has worked in Sulawesi since May 2021 and is still gradually sorting out the many irregularities he’s now mired in. He’s not the only Chinese worker stuck in a foreign country with little support and no passport.”