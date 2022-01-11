Rec links 1/11/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Cobalt is the new gold: China’s biggest producer of the metal, Huayou Cobalt, estimates its 2021 net profits at 4.2 billion yuan ($660 million). With an insatiable global demand for the metal, which is necessary for the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars, 2022 is likely to be even better for the Zhejiang-based company.
Chinese lending in Africa: “Last year’s controversy surrounding the fate of the Entebbe International Airport in Uganda and the (incorrect) allegation that it risks being seized by Chinese creditors is the subject of a new in-depth report by two prominent Financial Times journalists, Africa Editor David Pilling and Greater China Correspondent Kathrin Hill,” Eric Olander at the China-Africa Project writes. The FT piece is “far more balanced and nuanced than the vast majority of U.S. and European reporting on the issue,” Olander comments. Related, on SupChina last year: China’s overseas loans actually do have strings attached, study finds.
Government jobs on top: “Nearly half of Chinese college graduates chose civil service, public sector, and state-owned enterprise jobs in 2021, with graduates from prestigious schools such as Tsinghua University taking a much higher percentage, newly released reports show,” per Caixin. The trend “could be seen as a shift toward job security in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and crackdown on the private sector in areas such as private tutoring and technology.”
Fusion energy experiments: China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) reactor in Hefei, Anhui, recently “sustained a nuclear fusion reaction for more than 17 minutes,” per Smithsonian Magazine. EAST is testing “technology for an even bigger tokamak reactor under construction in France,” called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which is scheduled to begin operation in 2025 and start hydrogen fusion experiments in 2035 — if it can overcome a series of significant engineering challenges.
China’s shoe exports fell from a high of $56.3 billion in 2014 to $38.1 billion in 2020. The difference has been taken up by manufacturers (some Chinese-owned) in Southeast Asia, where land and labor are cheaper.
