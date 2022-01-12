01.12.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • The global chip shortage affecting auto production will ease in 2022, according to an official at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
  • It’s not always profitable following government directives in Xi Jinping’s China, Meicai.com has learned. The farm-to-consumer ecommerce company, which is supposed to help farmers sell their goods to middle class urbanites, has just laid off 40% of its workforce and moved to a much cheaper head office even as it prepares for a Hong Kong IPO.
  • But being state-owned is great for the bottom line: Companies owned by the Beijing city government last year brought in more than 2 trillion yuan ($314 billion) of revenue for a total profit of 132.38 billion yuan ($20.74 billion), a year-on-year increase of 38.1%.

What else you need to know

  • Perma-bull Ray Dalio says the U.S. needs a dose of China’s “Common Prosperity,” so it can narrow its wealth gap and draw upon a wider pool of talent.
  • Do NFTs have a future in China? The blockchain-based tokens have skyrocketed in popularity last year but lackluster policy protections raise doubts over their long-term future.

The BIGGER Picture

Can China control the Omicron outbreak?

The 2022 Beijing Olympics begins in three and a half weeks, as Omicron has begun to circulate in several cases in China. But officials say they are confident that their “closed-loop” system can keep COVID away from the Games.

