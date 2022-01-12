Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 12, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
China’s most famous international relations scholar, Yán Xuétōng 阎学通, gave a talk on teaching “post-00s” students — those born after 2000. A WeChat account called IR New Youth (国关新青年) wrote up a summary of the talk (in Chinese). Here is a trend that worries him:
Mr. Yan believes that post-00s college students often have a strong sense of superiority and self-confidence, often view other countries with a “condescending” mentality, and view international affairs with “wishful thinking,” believing that China can easily achieve its foreign policy goals.
They often view the world in a dichotomy between China and foreign countries, regard other countries as all the same, and consider universal human values such as peace, morality, fairness, and justice as a unique tradition in China, and believe that only China is just and innocent. Other countries, especially Western countries, are “evil.” Westerners have a natural hatred of China.
“According to the government, ‘COVID zero’ is no longer China’s policy goal,” reports Bloomberg. Instead, it is “dynamic clearing,” which means acknowledging that there will be some spread of the virus, but taking strong and strict actions to stamp out local outbreaks as they occur.
It is an acknowledgement, perhaps, that coronavirus transmission is going to be impossible to stop. But as a strategy, it doesn’t sound any different from COVID zero!
Our word of the day is dynamic clearing (动态清零 dòngtài qīnglíng).
Lastly, a word about SupChina A.M., our business brief that goes out at the end of every work day in China. You can subscribe here, but if you’d rather not clog up your inbox, we include each day’s SupChina A.M. content in this daily email, and you’ll just get the info later in the day if you don’t sign up for the additional email.
As always, I love to hear your feedback: just reply to this email to reach my personal inbox.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief