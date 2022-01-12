Links for Wednesday, January 12, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Cathay apologizes for air crew who broke COVID rules
Cathay Pacific to comply with Hong Kong probes into COVID-19 outbreak / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will comply with two government investigations after two crew members who broke self-isolation rules sparked a COVID-19 outbreak in the city, Chairman Patrick Healy said.”
Cathay Pacific hits back after being blamed for Hong Kong Omicron outbreak / FT (paywall)
Did Cathay Pacific abuse quarantine exemption for cargo staff? Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says authorities will probe airline’s claims of compliance / SCMP (paywall)
Can Didi IPO in Hong Kong?
Didi struggles with Hong Kong IPO challenges / FT (paywall)
“Two big challenges are the unresolved government investigation into Didi and its continuing problems obtaining the correct permits for its business and drivers in several cities across China.”
Didi in talks for a second-quarter IPO in Hong Kong on its way to delisting from New York, sources say / SCMP (paywall)
Can NFTs survive in China?
The uncertain future of NFTs in China / Caixin (paywall)
Rocky Xia, the blockchain lab director at the Tsinghua X-lab under the university’s School of Economics and Management, told Caixin:
The government won’t allow the country to fall behind in such technological development. Research and exploration in the area is allowed [but] for NFTs to see healthy development in China, they must be integrated with the industrial economy, Xia said, as opposed to the West, where its development is driven by cryptocurrencies.
China’s COVID lockdowns snag supply chains
China COVID-19 lockdowns hit factories, ports in latest knock to supply chains / WSJ (paywall)
China’s Omicron outbreak is even worse news for global supply chains / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent founder says company is “replaceable”
Tencent founder Pony Ma warns company is replaceable in leaked speech signaling a low-key future / SCMP (paywall)
“Pony Ma Huateng, the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings, warned employees last month that the company could be replaced at any time in a speech emphasizing the company’s role in providing a service to society, according to a report by online Chinese media outlet LatePost.”
App Annie reports billions in online spending on mobile apps
‘State of Mobile 2022’ report / App Annie
App Annie, the mobile analytics company, has released its latest report about the app economy on iOS, Google Play, and third-party Android app stores, including in China. Two interesting findings about China:
- Time spent on shopping apps in China almost doubled since 2018.
- “U.S.-based apps lost 5% share of downloads to overseas publishers, driven by China, Canada, Australia, and Japan.”
Beauty startup Florasis sells via short video
China chic beauty start-up Florasis tops TikTok sibling Douyin’s cosmetics sales chart in 2021 / SCMP (paywall)
“Florasis, which sells directly to consumers without going through retailers, dominated Douyin’s ecommerce top 10 chart in the beauty brand category based on the total value of products sold.”
Macau’s gambling future looks bleak
China’s crackdown leaves the world’s biggest gaming hub on the brink / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Expiring licenses and pandemic restrictions add to the risks for casino operators in Macau.”
12 years in prison for market manipulation for pharma boss
Kangmei’s former chief gets 12 years in final verdict / Caixin (paywall)
“Mǎ Xìngtián 马兴田, the former chairman of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 1.2 million yuan ($188,300) for manipulating the securities market, failure to disclose important information and bribery.”
COVID-canceled soccer ends with huge payout from Chinese video streamer
Premier League wins $212m payout over pandemic-hit Chinese TV deal / FT (paywall)
“England’s Premier League has won a High Court payout of at least $212 million from a Chinese broadcaster over a contract that collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Another HK developer buys up land in China
Kerry Properties becomes latest Hong Kong developer to make huge land acquisition in China / SCMP (paywall)
“Kerry Properties, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok (郭鹤年 Guō Hènián), pays 13.3 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion) for four plots in Shanghai.”
More stress on China’s property companies
China property firms face raft of key payments this week / Bloomberg (paywall)
World’s worst-performing bank lent billions to China Evergrande / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Will Omicron attend the Olympics?
Omicron deepens uncertainty surrounding Beijing Olympics / NYT (paywall)
“With the opening of the Winter Games three weeks away, officials in China are on high alert amid coronavirus outbreaks around the country.”
Yesterday on SupChina: China sees first local Omicron transmissions, expands COVID restrictions on tens of millions of people.
China’s zero-COVID warriors
The army of millions who enforce China’s zero-COVID policy, at all costs / NYT (paywall)
“As the troubled lockdown in Xi’an has shown, many Chinese people remain willing to work diligently toward the government’s goal of eliminating the virus, no matter the consequences.”
Tianjin lockdown continues
Tianjin cancels planes, trains and buses after Omicron cases / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Tianjin orders more testing of 14 million residents / AP
China levitates a frog
China has built an artificial moon that simulates low-gravity conditions on Earth / SCMP (paywall)
“China has built a research facility that simulates the low-gravity environment on the moon – and it was inspired by experiments using magnets to levitate a frog.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China’s huge schmoozefest with the Middle East
China’s meetings with Middle East ministers sets the scene for Beijing to step up in region / SCMP (paywall)
“China is positioning itself as a prominent player in the Middle East with a string of meetings promising an upgrade in ties, the sealing of a free-trade agreement and deeper strategic cooperation in a region where U.S. dominance is showing signs of retreat.”
China’s delicate Mideast balancing act on display this week / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China, Gulf countries pledge advancing partnership, FTA talks / Global Times
Saudi Arabia will send Uyghurs back to China
Saudi Arabia: Imminent deportation of Uyghur detainees / HRW
“Saudi authorities are apparently preparing to deport two Muslim Uyghurs back to China, where they are at serious risk of arbitrary detention and torture, Human Rights Watch said today.”
Afghan balancing
Too big to fail: China eyes Afghanistan investment amid fears of state collapse / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Allies China and Pakistan [are] keen to maintain regional stability after U.S. withdrawal.”
China hands down prison time and punishments for COVID rule-breakers
China hands out jail terms as long as 4 years for virus lapses / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has sent three people to prison for up to four-plus years over breaches of rules that led to a virus outbreak, in one of the harshest punishments for lapses in enforcing the government’s strict COVID-zero policy.”
Chinese port workers jailed in Dalian for COVID breaches / FT (paywall)
Breaking China’s COVID rules lands medical services manager in police custody / Caixin (paywall)
China makes push into Africa’s media, complains about Guardian coverage
The Chinese future of African television / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China will use this fresh public diplomacy leverage in African broadcasting and online news to narrate the message that China’s international status continues to rise.”
Days later, the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe is still fuming over Guardian report / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“For the second day in a row, the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe took to Twitter to push back, albeit indirectly, at The Guardian (UK) for a report that alleged Chinese mining company Jingding had forcibly evicted residents to make way for a new mine.”
Russia and China block UN sanctions on Mali
Russia, China block U.N. support for ECOWAS sanctions on Mali / Al Jazeera
“Russia and China have blocked the United Nations Security Council from supporting a decision by the West African economic bloc ECOWAS to impose new sanctions on Mali, after its military leaders proposed staying in power for up to five years before staging elections.”
Russia and China block U.N. support for sanctions on Mali / AP
Can Beijing rein in its nuclear buildout?
U.S. and China are not ready to talk about nuclear arms controls / FT (paywall)
Kathrin Hille writes: “China wants to tackle [the] growing risk of nuclear conflict but is reluctant to curb its nuclear weapons program.”
Hong Kong hosts first “patriots only” legislature, hits out at “biased” Economist reporting
Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ legislature convenes first session / AP
“Hong Kong’s legislature convened Wednesday for the first time since elections last month that were held under new legislation ensuring that only ‘patriots’ who have proven their loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates.”
Hong Kong government denounces ‘biased reporting’ by the Economist / Reuters
“The Hong Kong government has criticized the Economist magazine over an article about the city’s recent Legislative Council election, saying it is ‘appalled by the biased reporting’ and ‘baseless accusation that the polls were rigged.’”
A bad year for journalists in Hong Kong
‘We fought the good fight’: Journalists in Hong Kong reel from assault on media / Guardian
“Newsroom closures and exodus from territory are result of ‘draconian’ national security law introduced in 2020.”
More on Taiwan’s billion-dollar fund with LIthuania
Taiwan plans $1 billion fund for Lithuania projects as China anger mounts / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Taiwan plans to open a $1 billion fund for joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in reaction to economic pressure on the Baltic country from China.”
Lithuania: Taiwan to set up $1B credit fund amid China spat / AP
Japan deploys more warships in the South China Sea
Japanese warships sailed near Chinese-controlled reefs in Spratly Islands ‘to pressure’ Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
Southern border disputes: China beefs up India and Bhutan, reopens with Vietnam
India’s army chief says threat of Chinese aggression continues / Bloomberg (paywall)
Indian, Chinese army commanders discuss border impasse / AP
“Indian and Chinese military commanders met Wednesday to discuss withdrawal of troops from a key area of their contested border to ease a 20-month standoff.”
China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show / Reuters
“China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters.”
China’s Guangxi region reopens border for trade with Vietnam province / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Guangxi region resumed customs clearance Jan. 10 at three border crossings with Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh after thousands of transport trucks were stranded for weeks.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Writing Chinese
Review of How the Chinese language got modernized / New Yorker (paywall)
In a review of Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern by Jing Tsu, Iain Buruma writes: “Faced with technological and political upheaval, reformers decided that Chinese would need to change in order to survive.”
Love in the time of COVID-19
Chinese woman stuck in lockdown with blind date / BBC
During the meal at her blind date’s house, “she discovered that her date’s community [in Zhengzhou, Henan] had gone into swift lockdown due to cases of COVID-19, and ended up being unable to leave his house for several days.”
The left-behind kids of migrant workers
Half of migrant workers’ school-aged kids live away from parents, report says / Caixin (paywall)
“About half of the school-age children of China’s migrant workers live apart from their parents, a new report says, shedding light on a lingering issue that affects the development of tens of millions of children.”
Child abuse scandal in Hong Kong
Hong Kong child protection scandal grows as 2 more employees arrested, 3 more alleged victims uncovered / SCMP (paywall)
“The latest arrests brought the total number of employees from the children’s home, run by Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children (HKSPC), to 16 and the number of victims to 29.”
The pop star marriage scandal that will not stop
Wang Leehom: Estranged wife Lee Jinglei alleges star tried to enter her home, leaving her afraid for her and children’s safety / SCMP (paywall)
“The estranged wife of Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏 Wáng Líhóng) has claimed she feared for her safety and that of her children after Wang allegedly brought three men to their home to visit the children.”
Government crackdown on tutors gives parents additional burdens
China wants students working less. So it’s asking teachers to do more. / Sixth Tone
“But private tutors and students aren’t the only ones who have had their lives changed by the ‘double reduction’ policy; the implications of the policy for parents and schoolteachers should not be overlooked.”
How Caixin gets big-ticket stories
Wang Shuo: How Caixin digs up in-depth stories / Caixin (paywall)
“There is no secret in how our reporters undertake their investigations. It takes diligence, patience and respect for our sources.”