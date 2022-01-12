Rec links 1/12/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
- It’s not always profitable following government directives in Xi Jinping’s China, Meicai.com has learned. The farm-to-consumer ecommerce company, which is supposed to help farmers sell their goods to middle-class urbanites, has just laid off 40% of its workforce and moved to a much cheaper head office even as it prepares for a Hong Kong IPO.
- But being state-owned is great for the bottom line: Companies owned by the Beijing city government last year brought in more than 2 trillion yuan ($314 billion) of revenue for a total profit of 132.38 billion yuan ($20.74 billion), a year-on-year increase of 38.1%.
- Relief for the auto chip shortage is in sight this year according to an official (in Chinese) at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
- Beijing’s biggest fan boy on Wall Street, Ray Dalio, says the U.S. needs a dose of China’s “common prosperity,” so it can narrow its wealth gap and draw upon a wider pool of talent.
- SFO and LAX flights to China suspended: China’s aviation regulator said “it would suspend two additional United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai [and] four China Southern Airlines flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou from the week of January 31, a move that would also affect return flights in February.” Before this move, three U.S. and four Chinese airlines were already only “operating about 20 flights a week between the countries, well below the figure of more than 100 per week before the pandemic.”
