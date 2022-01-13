01.13.22 A.M. other links
- Rumors of a consumption tax on high end liquor sent stocks of Chinese booze companies sharply downward on Chinese markets today.
- Shanghai has three new COVID cases and residents are talking about a possible lockdown and travel restrictions for the lunar new year.
- Volkwagen and Toyota have both suspended production at their factories in Tianjin as the port city neighboring Beijing shuts down to stamp out a COVID outbreak.
What else you need to know
- Illegal private tutors and education companies that have gone underground are the target of a new crackdown from the Ministry of Education as parents seek ways to give their children an edge despite the government’s 2021 mandate to end for-profit tutoring.
- BMW had a record year in 2021 in China: The German automaker sold more than 846,000 BMW and Mini cars last year, up 9% from the previous year. The total includes 48,000 electric vehicles.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Friendly noises on U.S.-China trade from Beijing
U.S. and China’s trade negotiators are in regular contact, according to a comment from China’s Ministry of Commerce (in Chinese), which talked of “mutual benefit” and hopes “that the U.S. side can create a favorable atmosphere for the expansion of trade cooperation.”