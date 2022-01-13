Editor’s note for Thursday, January 13, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

“China’s economic plan these days reads like a massive security plan,” tweeted Lingling Wei of the Wall Street Journal:

Food security. Energy security. Raw materials security. Supply chain security. Data and tech security. Behind the security obsession is a fundamentally changed relationship with the U.S.

You can read her article on the subject here.

No chatter about money for babies! That seems to be the Chinese government’s message yesterday in banning Rén Zépíng 任泽平, one of China’s highest-paid and best-known economists, from posting on social media. The move came after he suggested China’s central bank print 2 trillion yuan ($314 billion) to encourage childbirth.

One of Ren’s previous jobs was economist at severely troubled real estate firm Evergrande, so perhaps the government has a point.

Our word of the day is circuit breaker (or fuse: 熔断 róngduàn), the name of the Chinese aviation rule that limits airlines’ international routes’ when their planes arrive with COVID positive passengers — see today’s top story for details.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

