Links for Thursday, January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS:
- Rumors of a consumption tax on high-end liquor sent stocks of Chinese booze companies sharply downward on Chinese markets today.
- Shanghai has three new COVID cases and residents are talking about a possible lockdown and travel restrictions for the lunar new year.
- Volkswagen and Toyota have both suspended production at their factories in Tianjin as the port city neighboring Beijing shuts down to stamp out a COVID outbreak.
Additional business and technology links:
Amazon’s China vendors grew a lot last year
‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ community grew in 2021 despite crackdown on fake reviews, U.S. ecommerce giant says / SCMP (paywall)
Amazon reports that the number of new Chinese sellers on Amazon rose to double-digit growth last year, with those achieving $1 million in sales or more jumping 50 percent year on year in 2021.
China extends tax break for expats to dampen exodus
China’s 11th-hour tax reprieve cheers foreign workers — for now / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s Ministry of Finance said it would defer for two years a plan that would have put foreigners on an equal tax footing with Chinese workers — a move that, according to some calculations, would have increased the tax burden on some expatriates by as much as 77%.”
How bad is unemployment?
China’s true unemployment pain masked by official data / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Alternative indicators and anecdotal reports suggest unemployment is worse than the official monthly figures show. From weak consumer spending to strict COVID control measures to the government’s regulatory crackdown on the edutech and property industries, the labor market is under considerable strain, economists say.”
The Financial Times on how to keep an eye on China’s economy
China GDP: Five things to watch ahead of Xi’s push for a third term / FT (paywall)
The Financial Times lists China’s GDP growth, property sector, zero-COVID policy, monetary policy, and demographic changes as things to watch this year.
Wuhan and Hefei hop on the metaverse bandwagon
China’s local governments rush to embrace metaverse despite state media warnings / SCMP (paywall)
“The metaverse concept is being featured in a slew of work plans by local governments in China, even as state media outlets have repeatedly warned domestic companies against engaging in what they called a market frenzy.”
State-backed asset management firm drops plans for bigger stake in Ant
Cinda drops out of $930 million plan to raise stake in Chongqing Ant, adding a surprise twist in the restructuring of world’s largest fintech group / SCMP (paywall)
“Cinda Asset Management has unexpectedly withdrawn from the recapitalisation of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance barely three weeks after announcing it, adding a surprising twist to the restructuring of China’s largest fintech company.”
China aims for self-sufficiency to secure resources at home
China looks to secure supplies as strains with U.S. and its allies grow / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing is trying to fortify the Chinese economy against a prolonged period of tension with the U.S. and other countries, stockpiling some essentials and planning on more domestic production as it accelerates efforts to make China less dependent on the world.”
Airport security: Body scanner sees through clothes
Chinese body scanner can see through 30 layers of clothing using space tech / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Xi’an shuts scandal-hit hospitals
China shuts hospitals after harsh pandemic rules led to deaths / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital and Xi’an International Medical Center Hospital will close for three months, after their “strict adherence to pandemic rules led to deaths.”
Chinese hospitals told to suspend operations after deaths linked to strict COVID-19 rules / SCMP (paywall)
Dams, reservoirs, and drought are draining the Mekong River
Mekong group urges better water management collaboration as record drought persists / Reuters
“The inter-governmental Mekong River Commission (MRC) on Thursday called on China and mainland Southeast Asian countries to better coordinate management of Mekong hydropower dams and reservoirs after three years of record low flows and extra dry conditions.”
Lychee history
From Yunnan to a luxury for emperors: Scientists track down the history of the beloved lychee / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
British intelligence agency says CCP agent exerted “improper influence” over Parliament
Chinese agent infiltrates U.K. Parliament, says MI5 / BBC
An alert from the security service said Christine Ching Kui Lee [Lǐ Zhēnjū 李贞驹] “established links” for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with current and aspiring MPs.
She then gave donations to politicians, with funding coming from foreign nationals in China and Hong Kong. It comes after a “significant, long-running” investigation by MI5.
U.K. lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat / Reuters
Barry Gardiner, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party, said he had received hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations from Lee and said he has been liaising with intelligence services “for a number of years” about her.
“They have always known, and been made fully aware by me, of her engagement with my office and the donations she made to fund researchers in my office in the past,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner employed Lee’s son as a diary manager but he resigned on Thursday.
See also this detailed Twitter thread from scholar of Sino-British elite relations Martin Thorley.
China urges Turkey not to “interfere” in its affairs
China urges Turkey to respect sovereignty as Beijing’s worries over Xinjiang influence grow / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Foreign Minister, Wáng Yì 王毅, has told Turkey that “the two countries should respect each others’ sovereignty and understanding of ethnic issues — in a possible sign of Beijing’s concern about Turkish influence in Xinjiang.”
Britain worries about Olympic spying
Team GB athletes offered temporary phones over China spying fears / Guardian
“The British Olympic Association will offer temporary phones to Team GB athletes and staff at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after fears they could be spied on by the Chinese government.”
From January 11: Dutch athletes warned to keep phones and laptops out of China / Reuters
Denmark joins in on espionage warnings
Denmark accuses Russia, China, Iran of espionage threat / Reuters
“Denmark warned on Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes.”
Lithuania urges EU to stand up to “illegal” pressure from China
Lithuania’s foreign minister calls on EU to stand up to China / FT (paywall)
“Gabrielius Landsbergis told the Financial Times that China had escalated its conflict over Lithuania’s ties with Taiwan to include harassment of European companies which use Lithuanian-made components.”
Hong Kong activists continue to be squeezed
First Hong Kong activist jailed under national security law drops appeal in ‘surprise’ move / HKFP
“Hong Kong activist Tong Ying-kit, the first person jailed under the national security law for inciting secession and committing terrorist acts, has withdrawn his appeal against his conviction and 9-year sentence.”
First person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law drops appeal / Reuters
Hong Kong activist’s bail revoked for remarks ‘endangering national security’ / Reuters
“A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, among a group of 47 campaigners charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, had his bail revoked on Thursday after he was re-arrested on suspicion of making remarks endangering national security.”
Ex-security official charged with bribery, market manipulation, and illegal firearms
Former Chinese security minister Sun Lijun charged with taking ‘huge’ bribes / SCMP (paywall)
“Prosecutors in northeast China have officially charged Sūn Lìjūn 孙立军, a former public security minister, with accepting a ‘huge amount’ of bribes, market manipulation and the illegal possession of firearms.”
Chinese ex-security official accused of disloyalty charged with gun possession / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Woman stuck in her blind date’s home due to lockdown has social media posts go viral
Woman’s diary goes viral as lockdown in China forces her to stay with blind date / Guardian
“Wang went for dinner on Sunday at her blind date’s residence in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, where a recent outbreak of Covid cases sent thousands into quarantine in parts of the city. As she was finishing her meal, the area was put under lockdown.”
Chinese woman stuck in blind date’s house by sudden Covid lockdown / CNN
“Wang said in a post Monday that she had hidden her original video from her account after it went viral. “Right now I’m still at the man’s house. He’s an inarticulate, honest person and he doesn’t talk much.”
Chinese woman stuck in blind date’s home by abrupt COVID lockdown / Al Jazeera
“Stuck in the house, Wang began posting short videos documenting her daily life in the abrupt lockdown. The clips, which show her date cooking meals for her, doing household chores and working at his laptop while she sleeps in, have gone viral.”
Modeled on Kyoto, but not so much
China’s ‘Little Kyoto’ reboots with North Korean and Russian shops / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A shopping and residential complex originally modeled after the streets of Kyoto that angered locals is set to reopen in Dalian on January 23 — albeit with a markedly less Japanese theme this time around.”
It’s tough being a woman online
Chinese CCTV reporter defended after being doxxed for poor academic record and slut-shamed / SCMP (paywall)
“A popular Chinese beauty reporter has found herself supported by a wave of feminism after being doxxed and shamed for her past academic performance and relationships.”
Stand-up comedy finds audience amongst frustrated young Chinese
They rant so you don’t have to / Sixth Tone
“It’s no coincidence that stand-up has taken off in China in recent years, as comedians give a voice to the frustrations of overstressed and under-compensated young Chinese.”
Retired professor wins on copyright issue
The professor who took on China’s academic Goliath, and won / Sixth Tone
“Since he won a landmark verdict against CNKI — an academic research platform with near-monopoly status in China — 89-year-old Zhào Déxīn 赵德鑫 has drawn widespread support.”