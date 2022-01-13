Rec links 1/13/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
All eyes on Eileen Gu: Born in the U.S. to an American father and Chinese mother, Gu (谷爱凌 Gǔ Àilíng) is a top medal contender in multiple skiing events in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. But the 18-year-old San Francisco native won’t be competing for Team U.S.A. next month. The Wall Street Journal writes about how Gu switched national affiliations — though not necessarily citizenship, as her passport status has not been publicly confirmed — in 2019 and what that decision means for China and the U.S.
- See also the newest China Sports Insider podcast, in which Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian discuss the questions swirling around Gu’s nationality: Who decides someone’s nationality or citizenship? Does it matter, and to whom? What could this mean for other athletes in China’s orbit? And given that Gu has been outspoken on U.S. issues, is it fair to criticize her for not speaking out on Chinese issues?
China’s skewed sex ratio and housing prices: The Wall Street Journal writes that the country’s worsening gender imbalance — in 2020, there were about 111 men for every 100 women — is making it harder for the government to tackle rising housing prices. Multiple studies have found a connection between the two factors, and the “relentless pressure on young men and their families to buy housing is likely also related to China’s stubbornly high household savings rate and low consumption levels — particularly since that pressure is combined with a labor market that persistently undervalues female workers.”
Illegal private tutors and education companies that have gone underground are the target of a new crackdown from the Ministry of Education as parents seek ways to give their children an edge despite the government’s 2021 mandate to end for-profit tutoring.
BMW and Tesla sales records: The German automaker sold more than 846,000 BMW and Mini cars last year, up 9% from the previous year. Nearly 50,000 of those were electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Caixin reports that China exported 310,000 new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in 2021, and more than half were produced by Tesla’s plant in Shanghai.
Human Rights Watch, the New York–based NGO, released its 32nd annual report on human rights conditions worldwide. Here is what it had to say on a few key China topics:
- On the internet: “The once-cacophonous internet is now dominated by pro-government voices that report to the authorities on people whose views they deem insufficiently nationalistic.”
- On Hong Kong: “Authorities devastated human rights protections and civil liberties in Hong Kong, recasting much of the peaceful behavior that had undergirded Hong Kong life, such as publishing news, as acts of subversion.”
- On Xinjiang: “The Chinese authorities are committing crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang.”
