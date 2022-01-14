01.14.22 A.M. other links
- Internet advertising was worth $85.54 billion in China in 2021 (excluding Hong Kong and Macao), a year-on-year increase of 9.32%. The U.S. total was around $160 billion.
- 1.36 billion people were covered by basic medical insurance in 2021, according to government statistics. The fund that administers that plan reported $440.7 billion of income, and $377.7 billion of expenditures.
- Tesla has installed more than 9,000 charging stations for its cars in China, according to the electric car company’s WeChat account.
What else you need to know
- Evergrande got another reprieve this week after investors agreed on another extension of a yuan bond. 2022 will likely see Beijing ease off the gas pedal and return to economic stability.
- Weis, a startup that runs fast-food deliveries under the brand name Weixiaofan 维小饭, has raised about 100 million yuan ($1.57 million) from Tiantu Capital in a Series A funding round.
The BIGGER Picture
More flights into China canceled as COVID cases rise
With Omicron on the rise globally and a growing number of infections in Shanghai, China suspended more international flights today after halting several major routes earlier in the week. Travel companies have also been ordered to keep tour groups out of Shanghai.