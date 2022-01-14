01.14.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

  • Evergrande got another reprieve this week after investors agreed on another extension of a yuan bond. 2022 will likely see Beijing ease off the gas pedal and return to economic stability.
  • Weis, a startup that runs fast-food deliveries under the brand name Weixiaofan 维小饭, has raised about 100 million yuan ($1.57 million) from Tiantu Capital in a Series A funding round.

The BIGGER Picture

More flights into China canceled as COVID cases rise

With Omicron on the rise globally and a growing number of infections in Shanghai, China suspended more international flights today after halting several major routes earlier in the week. Travel companies have also been ordered to keep tour groups out of Shanghai.

