01.18.22 A.M. other links

- The Huawei founder is bullish despite ongoing U.S. sanctions, say Chinese media reports, after Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非 gave his first public comments since his daughter returned to China, in a letter circulating on the internet: “Although it is winter now, spring is coming soon,” said the 77-year-old CEO who started Huawei in 1987.
- There is no real market for second hand electric cars, and dealers do not know how to handle them, at least not yet, according to a new report that surveyed used car and EV dealers around China.
What else you need to know
- Kuaishou, one of the biggest short-video players, has selected a chief financial officer in the latest corporate shakeup for a company suffering heavy losses.
- The NYSE has notified Best, a Chinese logistics services provider, that it will be delisted after its share price fell below $1 for more than 30 trading days straight. The company has struggled to stay afloat in the fiercely competitive logistics sector.
The BIGGER Picture
Should you worry about or celebrate China’s economic growth?
“China’s economy grew at a strong pace of 8.1% in 2021, a number seemingly at odds with headlines about a crashing property market and a crackdown on big technology companies,” says Bloomberg. “China’s economy is slowing, a worrying sign for the world,” says the New York Times.