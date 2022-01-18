01.18.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • The Huawei founder is bullish despite ongoing U.S. sanctions, say Chinese media reports, after Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非 gave his first public comments since his daughter returned to China, in a letter circulating on the internet: “Although it is winter now, spring is coming soon,” said the 77-year-old CEO who started Huawei in 1987.
  • There is no real market for second hand electric cars, and dealers do not know how to handle them, at least not yet, according to a new report that surveyed used car and EV dealers around China.

What else you need to know

  • Kuaishou, one of the biggest short-video players, has selected a chief financial officer in the latest corporate shakeup for a company suffering heavy losses.
  • The NYSE has notified Best, a Chinese logistics services provider, that it will be delisted after its share price fell below $1 for more than 30 trading days straight. The company has struggled to stay afloat in the fiercely competitive logistics sector.

————————————————

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Should you worry about or celebrate China’s economic growth?

“China’s economy grew at a strong pace of 8.1% in 2021, a number seemingly at odds with headlines about a crashing property market and a crackdown on big technology companies,” says Bloomberg. “China’s economy is slowing, a worrying sign for the world,” says the New York Times.

Suggested for you

smart trashcan in shanghai
Business & Technology

Smart trash cans but no social media in new ‘digital economic development plan’

Chang Che
china digital yuan rmb
Business & Technology

China to promote digital yuan to foreign Olympic visitors

Chang Che
tutoring future china

What will happen to private tutoring? New Oriental’s 2022 game plan

Chang Che
jason hu

Cloud computing startup bags $40 million in angel financing round

Chang Che
gaming controller money on fire

Tencent off-loads share in gaming company

Chang Che

Can vocational education help China navigate out of the middle-income trap?

Chang Che