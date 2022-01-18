Rec links 1/18/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
China’s soon-to-be-shrinking population: The number of births in China in 2021 was 10.62 million, down from 12.02 million in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This “barely outnumbered the 10.14 million deaths” recorded last year, the Wall Street Journal notes, “suggesting the day may be near when China’s population starts to shrink.” See also charts and analysis in Caixin: China’s record low birthrate heightens long-term economic challenges.
The coming Olympic data leak? A “simple but devastating” privacy flaw has been found in MY2022, the health tracking and communications app that Beijing has mandated all attendees of the Winter Olympics download. “Researchers with Toronto’s Citizen Lab project said MY2022 failed to properly encrypt the transfer of personal data, leaving it vulnerable to hackers,” Reuters reports.
- Citizen Lab “said it had informed the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on December 3 of its security concerns but had not received any response.”
- A group of delegations, including Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Canada, are advising their athletes to “keep their devices off Wi-Fi networks and use burner phones.”
“I felt helpless and anxious after the double reduction policy,” a teacher in Guangdong Province told Sixth Tone, in one of five anonymous reflections from teachers — or former teachers — from across China, six months after Beijing decimated the country’s private tutoring industry. The Wall Street Journal also reports: Who says no tutors and less homework is bad? Many Chinese parents.
China dominates the world’s wind energy market, but it has to import balsa, the light tropical wood that all wind turbine manufacturers use in their blades. But now China’s $60 billion wind industry is set on planting its own balsa trees on a commercial scale.
Has one-fifth of China actually downloaded the digital yuan app? That’s what People’s Bank of China financial markets head Zōu Lán 邹澜 indicated when he said that 261 million individual users have downloaded the e-CNY wallets so far, conjuring up 87.5 billion yuan ($13.78 billion) worth of transactions. However, if that statistic is accurate, then about half of those app users may not find much use for it, because the digital yuan trial cities only have a collective population of about 136 million.
