01.19.22 A.M. other links

- A COVID home test kit fortune has been made by Andon Health (九安医疗) which estimates its 2021 profits to be as much as 189 million yuan ($29.8 million), a year-on-year increase of 395%. Much of the revenue came from over the counter COVID-19 tests sold to the U.S.
- Athletic apparel brand Anta estimates that its 2021 profits were 35% higher than the previous year. Anta’s statement does not mention it, but the dramatic rise is probably attributable to a Xinjiang-related boycott of foreign brands and groundswell of popular support for local companies.
- The once moribund state-owned sector has been roaring back over the past decade, and the government hopes to accelerate the trend with a new round of restructuring of central government controlled companies, starting with the iron and steel sectors.
What else you need to know
- A string of Softbank-backed Chinese tech companies is set to IPO in Hong Kong, per Nikkei Asia. They include artificial intelligence company Qingdao Innovation Technology, surgical device company Edda Healthcare, and human resource software company Beisen.
- Chinese ecommerce titan JD and Shopify, the ecommerce-as-a-service platform, are collaborating to help U.S. merchants sell in China.
The BIGGER Picture
The last ingredient necessary for world wind domination
China dominates the world’s wind energy market, but it has to import balsa, the light tropical wood that all wind turbine manufacturers use in their blades. But now China’s $60 billion wind industry is set on planting its own balsa trees on a commercial scale.