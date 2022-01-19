01.19.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

What else you need to know

  • A string of Softbank-backed Chinese tech companies is set to IPO in Hong Kong, per Nikkei Asia. They include artificial intelligence company Qingdao Innovation Technology, surgical device company Edda Healthcare, and human resource software company Beisen.
  • Chinese ecommerce titan JD and Shopify, the ecommerce-as-a-service platform, are collaborating to help U.S. merchants sell in China.

————————————————

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

The last ingredient necessary for world wind domination

China dominates the world’s wind energy market, but it has to import balsa, the light tropical wood that all wind turbine manufacturers use in their blades. But now China’s $60 billion wind industry is set on planting its own balsa trees on a commercial scale.

