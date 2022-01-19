Competitors close in on Genki Forest
For four straight years, the fizzy health beverage startup Genki Forest has scaled the summits of Fount Olympus with almost no resistance. But last year, other beverage giants, seeing their profits squeezed, geared up for a fight. The sparking soda wars have begun.
- Last year, Coke and Pepsi introduced their own sparkling water brands into China — AHA sparkling water and bubly — putting themselves in direct competition with Genki Forest. In April, Nongfu Spring, the king of Chinese bottled water, also launched a new sparkling soda series.
- Even bubble tea brands Heytea and Nayuki, along with milk and yogurt brand Wahaha, have launched their own brand of sparkling water.
- Many of these new beverage brands are a direct knock-off of Genki Forest, touting zero-sugar, zero-calories, zero-fat — the same niche that Genki proved so lucrative.
The context: Genki Forest rose to fame last year after a massive fundraising round in May put the five-year-old startup at a $6 billion valuation — a 300% growth rate. Its unsugary delights are now a staple of Chinese city life, found inside every convenience store and vending machine.
- Genki has recently rolled out new product lines geared toward the vegan, latte-sipping Chinese urbanite. The company launched a zero-sugar coconut juice, along with a room-temperature beverage that contains probiotics called “Countermeasure,” and an electrolyte water brand called Alienergy.
- The startup’s strategy now looks to be to flood the market with a variety of product lines in the hopes of developing a full food and beverage empire. At the end of 2020, the CEO Táng Bīnsēn 唐彬森 said that 95% of the brand’s products had yet to be launched.
- Last year, an executive at the company revealed their annual sales to be around 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion). Genki Forest plans to expand its investments into food. In 2020, the brand began dabbling into fast food. Last year, it invested in a number of companies in the prepared meals, coffee, and alcoholic beverage sectors.
The takeaway: 2021 was a turning point in the rise of Genki Forest. In the next few years, the beverage company will face steep competition from legacy beverage makers who have caught on to the health craze among urban youths.