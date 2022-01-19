Links for Wednesday, January 19, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Athletic apparel brand Anta estimates (in Chinese) that its 2021 profits were 35% higher than the previous year’s. Anta’s statement does not mention it, but the dramatic rise is probably attributable to a Xinjiang-related boycott of foreign brands and a groundswell of popular support for local companies.
- The once-moribund state-owned sector has been roaring back over the past decade, and the government hopes to accelerate the trend with a new round of restructuring of central-government-controlled companies (in Chinese), starting with the iron and steel sectors.
- A string of SoftBank-backed Chinese tech companies is set to IPO in Hong Kong, per Nikkei Asia. They include artificial intelligence company Qingdao Innovation Technology, surgical device company Edda Healthcare, and human resource software company Beisen.
- Chinese ecommerce titan JD and Shopify, the ecommerce-as-a-service platform, are collaborating to help U.S. merchants sell in China.
Additional business and technology links:
Big tech crackdown continues but government denies some reports
Chinese regulator denies issuing guidelines on internet giants’ investments, fundraisings / Reuters
“China’s cyberspace regulator denied on Wednesday issuing a document with new guidelines for the nation’s big internet companies that would require them to seek approval for new investments and fundraising.”
China state planner to punish monopolies in internet platform industry / Reuters
“China’s central government has issued a series of opinions aimed at better cracking down on monopolies, unfair competition, and user data issues in China’s sprawling internet platform economy.”
国家发展改革委等部门关于推动平台经济规范健康持续发展的若干意见 / NDRC
ByteDance dissolves investment team
TikTok owner ByteDance cuts investment team amid China crackdown / Reuters
“TikTok owner ByteDance is shrinking its investment team and dissolving a sub-group focused on financial returns in response to regulatory crackdowns in China, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.”
Virtual livestreamers work 24/7 and don’t commit tax fraud
Virtual hosts take China livestream spotlight amid crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Virtual non-human hosts are taking over China’s booming livestreaming market, as online retailers seek cheaper ways to sell for longer periods of time and avoid China’s crackdown on tax evasion for livestreamers.
China says Olympics app is safe from hackers
Beijing 2022 official says data in Olympics app is protected / Reuters
China’s Olympics app is meant to “monitor people’s health and the country follows strict rules to protect data,” the director of the Olympic organizers’ tech department said on Wednesday, after Canadian researchers said the MY2022 app contained “serious” security flaws.
Cops bust crypto scammers
Chinese police arrest eight over ‘rug pull’ crypto scam / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese police have arrested eight people and froze nearly 6 million yuan ($946,000) worth of virtual assets involved in a crypto scam — the latest move in Beijing’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies.”
Gen Z splurges on jewelry with Chinese characteristics
Patriotic Generation Z fuels pandemic-era jewelry boom in China / FT (paywall)
“The strong demand from those born after 1995 for jewelry inspired by Chinese symbols such as dragons and phoenixes — the traditional emblems of emperors and empresses — has driven substantial growth during the pandemic.”
Hong Kong is so unpleasant for pilots, Cathay is offering cash bonuses
Cathay Pacific offers pilots $3,700 bonuses to keep flying / Bloomberg (paywall)
Cathay Pacific is offering its pilots bonuses of up to HK$29,000 ($3,700) to endure Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules in a bid to fly more planes.
Authorities ban Beijing labs from charging rush fees on COVID tests
Beijing labs barred from price gouging on rush COVID-19 tests / Caixin (paywall)
“COVID-19 lab testing companies in Beijing can no longer charge extra fees to rush nucleic acid test results, local regulators said when they announced new price controls on the business just as the Chinese capital is dealing with a fresh outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics.”
Zero COVID adds to supply chain strain
Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns / NYT (paywall)
China’s zero-COVID policy poses challenge for manufacturers and supply chains / FT (paywall)
How China’s zero-COVID policies are disrupting cross-border trade / WSJ (paywall)
Shipping companies pay out bumper bonuses as supply chain chaos boosts profits / Caixin (paywall)
China trade: Africa breaks records, North Korea plummets
China-North Korea trade in 2021 down 90% from before pandemic / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China reopens rail freight traffic with North Korea / AP
China-Africa trade in 2021 amounted to $254 billion, breaking an all-time record / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Hong Kong IPOs and SPACs
SoftBank’s China bets gear up for Hong Kong IPOs / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A string of Chinese technology companies backed by SoftBank Group are gearing up for initial public offerings in Hong Kong, testing the Japanese technology group’s path to recovery after racking up losses last year.”
China Merchants Bank unit kicks off SPAC listings in Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
“A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by a China Merchants Bank subsidiary has filed for an IPO in Hong Kong, making it the first applicant to take advantage of the new rules allowing SPAC listings in the city.”
Talking about Uyghurs makes businessmen uncomfortable
Snowboard company Burton defends working in Xinjiang / BBC
“Watch our interview with Craig Smith, chief executive of snowboarding firm Burton China, as he defends operating in” Xinjiang.
Backlash as U.S. billionaire dismisses Uyghur abuse / BBC
“Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya is under fire for saying that he — and most Americans — ‘don’t care’ about abuses against the Uyghur minority in China.”
Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs / AP
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Methane and ozone pollution
Powerful clouds of methane spotted over Chinese coal mines / Bloomberg (paywall)
A satellite detected clouds of the greenhouse gas methane coming from the northeastern province of Shanxi, which produces more than 10% of the world’s coal.
Ozone pollution is cutting China’s crop production, study says / Sixth Tone
“Researchers say the air pollutant has decreased wheat and hybrid rice yields by about 30%.”
China eases off hydro in favor of wind and solar
China remains as reliant as ever on fossil fuels / Bloomberg (paywall)
Most of China’s power still comes from coal and gas, though the power industry has moved to reshuffle its energy mix to meet the nation’s 2060 carbon goals.
- The share of coal and gas in power generation was stuck at 71% in 2021, the same as the previous year.
- Growth in wind and solar outpaced other power sources in China in 2021.
- Growth in hydropower shrank, although hydro accounts for “most of China’s renewable power and additions are waning as the industry struggles to find suitable new locations for giant dams.”
China hydro giant will add wind and solar as dam prospects cool / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Three Gorges Corp., the world’s largest hydropower company, is adding wind and solar capacity under plans to diversify its business as the era of mega-dam projects fades.”
China launches its first satellite of the year
China’s first launch of 2022 puts classified Shiyan-13 satellite into orbit / Space News
“Chinese state media provided no information regarding the payloads or uses of Shiyan-13…Shiyan are understood to be a series of test satellites, with first launched in 2004.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
South China Sea claims
Malaysian FM sees shift in China’s justification of sweeping South China Sea claims / RFA
Saifuddin Abdullah says Beijing now “speaks less of the ‘nine-dash line’ and more often of the ‘Four Sha,’” or Four Sands Archipelagos, which “are the four island groups in the South China Sea that Beijing claims to hold ‘historical rights’ to (Dongsha, Xisha, Zhongsha, Nansha, aka Pratas Islands, Paracel Islands, the Macclesfield Bank area and Spratly Islands.”
Taiwan’s quest for recognition and its own identity
China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties / AP
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said China was “shocked” and “strongly opposed” to Slovenia’s recent decision to upgrade relations with Taiwan.
Taiwan to shore up Honduras ties, VP to attend inauguration / Reuters
‘We are Taiwanese’: China’s growing menace hardens island’s identity / NYT (paywall)
“More than ever, Taiwan defines itself by its democratic values. Beijing’s military and diplomatic threats only reinforce the island’s separateness.”
The end of the Hong Kong revolution
Hong Kong activist who inspired violent resistance released from jail / WSJ (paywall)
Activist Edward Leung [梁天琦 Liáng Tiānqí] rose to prominence on the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times,” [光復香港，時代革命] but he didn’t get to see it become a rallying cry during the city’s mass protests in 2019.
The activist was in prison on an earlier rioting conviction when protesters swarmed Hong Kong that year, adopting his philosophy of forceful resistance in monthslong battles with police. Now the 30-year-old Mr. Leung, who left prison before dawn Wednesday, has stepped back into a profoundly changed city.
Speaking up vs. “Olympic spirit”
Beijing 2022 official warns against violations of ‘Olympic spirit’ / Reuters
A Beijing Games official has warned athletes over behavior that “violates the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules,” after the Human Rights Watch hosted a seminar on athletes’ safety if they protest.
- The I.O.C. has said athletes are free to express their opinions “as long as it is not during competition or medal ceremonies.”
- Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites,” although intense debate over recent years has led to rule modifications.
Athletes warned against speaking up on human rights at Beijing Games / Reuters
Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China / AP
U.S. congressional commission urges UN to speak on Uyghurs as Olympics loom
U.S. lawmakers call for U.N. Uyghur rights report before China’s Olympics / Reuters
“U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged the United Nations’ human rights office to release its assessment of China’s policies in Xinjiang before next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, which the U.S. government is boycotting on a diplomatic level over what it says is ongoing genocide in the region.”
Last December on SupChina: What is happening in Xinjiang as 2021 draws to a close?
China forcibly repatriated nearly 10,000 people accused of crimes over seven years — report
Thousands of Chinese overseas forced home involuntarily: Report / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
According to a report published by Madrid-based rights group Safeguard Defenders, Beijing has repatriated 9,946 accused criminals through “covert and often illegal means, including intimidation, threats and even state-sanctioned kidnappings” since General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 launched an initiative in 2014.
China’s global dragnet grinds on after bringing back 10,000 overseas ‘fugitives’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Will a kung fu master become Hong Kong’s next leader?
Kung fu master Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms / Reuters
“Hong Kong kung fu master and film producer Checkley Sin Kwok Lam (冼国林 Xiǎn Guólín) said on Wednesday he intended to run in the city’s leadership race, a surprise move that comes as incumbent leader Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é) has yet to confirm whether she will run for a second term.”
Chinese lending in Sri Lanka and Africa
China’s lending comes under fire as Sri Lankan debt crisis deepens / WSJ (paywall)
The long arc of Chinese lending to Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
The point here isn’t that China was some beneficent savior, handing out airports to the needy. While commentators now read the pivot away from the last two decades’ model as China somehow waking up to the realities of African risk, the broader impact was in the opposite direction, and much more fundamental. Chinese companies’ very track record of projects implemented largely on time and on budget (however imperfectly) in African country after African country set new precedents, and in the process rewrote the African risk story.
China and the burgeoning debt crisis in Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Earlier last year on SupChina: China’s overseas loans actually do have strings attached, study finds and Misinformation about China-Africa relations in the wake of the Dakar forum.
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 says he does not believe in “Cold War mentality”
China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation / AP
Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on Monday pledged an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries, called for global cooperation, and urged other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality.”
Full Text: Special address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session / Xinhua
Acts of single-mindedly building ‘exclusive yards with high walls’ or ‘parallel systems’, of enthusiastically putting together exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world, of overstretching the concept of national security to hold back economic and technological advances of other countries…will gravely undercut international efforts to tackle common challenges.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Students outraged after Tianjin turns dorms into quarantine sites
Tianjin students find all their belongings thrown out after dorm turns into COVID-19 quarantine site / What’s on Weibo
“Tianjin students expressed anger and disbelief online after their school dormitories became local COVID-19 quarantine sites and their belonging[s] were tossed out.”
Pocket change isn’t deterring migrants from going home for the holidays
Migrant workers ditch stipends against holiday travel, leave early / Sixth Tone
As COVID clusters spring up in China, multiple cities are offering small amounts of cash to convince migrant workers to stay put over the upcoming Spring Festival. The cash, however, isn’t enough to stop the workers from heading home, leading to fears of labor shortages before the holiday.
Bilibili bans doctor for livestreaming a gynecological surgery
Doctor livestreams gynecological surgery: Video streaming site Bilibili responds to the controversy / What’s on Weibo
“An anesthesiologist from Shandong live-streamed from the operating room while a patient was undergoing gynecological surgery.”
HongKongers volunteer to take in COVID-culled hamsters
Hong Kong hamster cull starts, with owners dropping off their pets at government facility in Sha Tin / SCMP (paywall)
Thousands in Hong Kong volunteer to adopt hamsters amid COVID-19 fears / Reuters
A human trafficking ring in Spain
Spanish police break up Chinese prostitution ring after tip / AP
Expat exodus
China’s foreign firms are running out of a key resource: Foreigners / Sixth Tone
“Nearly two years of strict border controls have led to a growing shortage of foreign talent in China. Some worry it could become permanent.”