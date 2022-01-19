Rec links 1/19/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Wild leopard cats of Beijing: The capital is one of the few major “cities with a species of wild cat — which experts say shows the city is home to a diverse range of wildlife,” according to the Straits Times. See also this from 2011: The uncertain return of Beijing wildlife.
Chinese authorities last week detained two prominent human-rights activists, free-speech advocate Yáng Màodōng 杨茂东 (pen name Guō Fēixióng 郭飞雄) and lawyer Xiè Yáng 谢阳, just weeks before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, reports the Wall Street Journal (paywall).
Shanghai to subsidize chipmaking: A policy document published today says the Shanghai government will subsidize up to 30 percent of investment — up to a total of 100 million yuan ($15 million) — in semiconductor materials, equipment, and chip software projects.
A COVID home test kit fortune has been made by Andon Health (九安医疗), which estimates (in Chinese) its 2021 profits to be as much as 189 million yuan ($29.8 million), a year-on-year increase of 395%. Much of the revenue came from over-the-counter COVID-19 tests sold to the U.S.
Cheap EVs for South Africa: The country “lags far behind other middle-income countries in the availability of electric vehicles but Chinese brands like Eleksa are hoping to change with the introduction of new cars like the $15,000 Citybug,” reports the China-Africa Project.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!