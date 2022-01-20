01.20.22 A.M. other links
- Anyone in Guangzhou who receives international mail or parcels from abroad must take a COVID test, according to new requirements from the city’s pandemic control authorities.
- $58 billion: That’s what TikTok owner ByteDance is reported to have earned in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 70%.
- The electric car boom is still gathering speed: Zhongke Electric, a small manufacturer of batteries and battery materials for electric vehicles, estimates its 2021 profits at $54.24 million to $61.96 million, a year-on-year increase of 110%-140%.
What else you need to know
- Blockchain gaming startup Animoca Brands Corp. just completed a $359 million funding round on the back of continuing hype over metaverse products. The company is now valued at nearly $5.8 billion.
- Chinese vaccine supplier Sinovac Biotech has denied rumors of an entry into the property sector after reports last October showed the biopharma company had purchased a real estate company for $121 million.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Hope for Chinese soccer?
It’s been a terrible two years for soccer in China, headlined by serious financial mismanagement in the Chinese Super League. But there were a few success stories this past season which suggest that it may be possible to run a competitive and financially stable soccer club in China.