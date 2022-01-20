Links for Thursday, January 20, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- $58 billion: That’s what TikTok owner ByteDance is reported to have earned in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 70%.
- Blockchain gaming startup Animoca Brands Corp. just completed a $359 million funding round on the back of continuing hype over metaverse products. The company is now valued at nearly $5.8 billion.
- Chinese vaccine supplier Sinovac Biotech has denied rumors of an entry into the property sector after reports last October showed the biopharma company had purchased a real estate company for $121 million.
Additional business and technology links:
U.S. regulators don’t trust China-based auditors
China-based auditors pose risks for U.S. companies, study shows / WSJ (paywall)
In a bid to protect U.S. investors, “some 200 Chinese companies are under threat to be booted from U.S. stock exchanges because they use China-based auditors whose work can’t be inspected by U.S. regulators.”
Pakistan tries to lure back China firms with tax breaks
Pakistan lures China firms to economic zones after bomb attacks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Pakistan is dangling tax incentives for Chinese companies, as Beijing’s closest ally in South Asia drums up interest for special economic zones months after terrorists were suspected to be involved in the explosion of a bus carrying workers from China.”
TikTok and WeChat to be included in U.S. antitrust bill
U.S. antitrust bill expanded to include TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat / Bloomberg (paywall)
A U.S. tech antitrust bill will be expanded to include TikTok and WeChat, after criticism that the original version would give an unfair advantage to foreign tech firms.
- The expansion will now include “companies that have 1 billion worldwide monthly users or $550 billion in net annual sales, in addition to the existing $550 billion market capitalization-threshold.”
- The gatekeeping legislation, which would stop companies from giving their own products an edge on their platforms, already applies to Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Google.
Oil refiners under regulatory fire for tax evasion
China detains staff from three oil refiners probed for tax evasion / Caixin (paywall)
“Authorities have detained staff at three privately-owned local oil-refining giants in the Liaoning province of Northeastern China in an escalation of a tax evasion dispute that comes amid a broader government probe of the sector.”
Chinese tax investigation embroils state-owned oil giant / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s central bank slashes mortgage lending benchmark rates
China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy / Reuters
China cuts mortgage lending rate for first time in two years / FT (paywall)
China cuts benchmark lending rate for 2nd straight month / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Evergrande’s foreign investors warn on legal action
China Evergrande’s international bondholders threaten legal action against developer / WSJ (paywall)
“Advisers to the group on Thursday released a strongly worded statement accusing Evergrande of withholding crucial information about its liabilities and failing to engage with its creditors despite the company’s recent pronouncements to the contrary.”
Evergrande’s offshore bondholders say to consider enforcement action / Reuters
China doesn’t want Big Tech in politics
China vows to curb technology firms’ influence on governments / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China vowed to curb the influence of tech companies on governments as part of a sweeping statement reaffirming the party’s vow to break the ties between money and power in a range of industries.”
China puts LNG up for sale
China looks to resell LNG as world grapples with gas shortage / Bloomberg (paywall)
Two of China’s biggest state-owned LNG importers, CNOOC and CPCC, “released tenders this week offering to sell dozens of cargoes for delivery through November,” in a surprising bet that China will skirt a supply crunch.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Brazil cashes in on China’s fish maw mania
‘Gold in the sea’: Brazil’s booming fish bladder trade / Al Jazeera
Amazon fishers are riding on China’s huge demand for dried maw, or fish bladder, which has long been considered to have medicinal properties in Chinese culture — but the threat of overfishing looms.
Rooftop solar installations are outpacing solar farms
China put a record number of solar panels on rooftops last year / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Of a total of 51 gigawatts of solar capacity built in 2021, more than half came from rooftop installations, according to the National Energy Administration.”
- On January 4 this year, five government departments released a plan to maximize use of “smart photovoltaic systems” to generate and store energy on residential roofs by 2025.
5G satellite wars and space junk
China to start building 5G satellite network to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink / SCMP (paywall)
“China will start building a network of a thousand satellites to provide 5G coverage within the next three months, according to state media reports.”
Chinese satellite in near collision with debris from Russian explosion, space agency says / SCMP (paywall)
“One of China’s scientific satellites has narrowly avoided colliding with a piece of orbital debris generated by Russia blowing up one of its old satellites, the Chinese space agency said.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
India accuses China of capturing teen along disputed border
China’s PLA accused of abducting Indian teen in Arunachal Pradesh / Al Jazeera
“A parliamentarian from India’s ruling party has accused China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of abducting a teenager from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.”
India says teen ‘captured’ by Chinese army after going missing near border / Reuters
U.S. denies China warned off its warship in the South China Sea
China says it warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea, U.S. denies / Reuters
“Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country’s military said on Thursday, but the U.S. Navy denied the ship had been warned off.”
China says it warned off U.S. warship in Paracel Islands. American navy differs / SCMP (paywall)
I.O.C. says “no forced labor” in Olympics uniforms
No forced labor involved in Beijing Games outfits, says I.O.C. / Reuters
The I.O.C. has said that “no forced labor” was used to make the newly released uniforms for the Beijing Winter Games, following concerns from U.S. lawmakers that suppliers Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang (HYX) were using cotton from Xinjiang.
Pressure mounts on NBC Olympics broadcast
NBC faces ‘damn hard’ Beijing Olympics in convergence of crises / Bloomberg (paywall)
As NBC gears up to broadcast the Winter Olympics next month, the network faces a mix of challenges, including limited crowds, empty stadiums, and pressure over China’s human rights record.
NBCUniversal says coverage during Beijing Olympics to include ‘geopolitical’ issues / Reuters
NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games / AP
Tonga volcano eruption puts China’s lending under the microscope
Australia and New Zealand compete with China for Tonga influence / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Australia and New Zealand rushed to provide aid to Tonga after a volcano erupted earlier this week, in part out of fear of Tonga’s growing debt to China and China’s growing influence in the Pacific.
Hong Kong gets a new legal head
New leader of Hong Kong barristers vows to defend rule of law / Reuters
Victor Dawes, the new head of Hong Kong’s Bar Association, pledged to defend Hong Kong’s rule of law amid concerns over Beijing’s tightening grip on the territory.
Germany and China’s foreign ministers host first online meeting
German foreign minister holds first online meeting with Chinese counterpart / Reuters
China opens 17th center preaching Xi’s philosophy
China gets another center dedicated to Xi Jinping Thought / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Xi’an residents find online relief under lockdown
How internet services help Xi’an’s 13 million residents cope with COVID-19 lockdown in China / SCMP (paywall)
Millennials and Gen Z want “Chinese style”
Why young Chinese are turning their backs on Western brands / Sixth Tone
Young Chinese are shifting away from the legitimacy attached to big Western brands in favor of a more homegrown aesthetic.
A quarantine sleepover with coworkers
Colleague might have COVID-19? Time for an office sleepover! / Sixth Tone
“As China fights a new outbreak, office workers are being called into the office for two-day quarantines.”