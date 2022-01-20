Rec links 1/20/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
France is now the eighth country to declare China is committing “genocide” against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. “France’s parliament passed an opposition-led motion asking the government to condemn China for ‘crimes against humanity and genocide’ against its Uyghur Muslim minority and to take foreign policy measures to make this stop,” Reuters reports. The other countries to have made official statements or pass parliamentary measures calling China’s actions genocide are the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K., Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Belgium.
Anyone in Guangzhou who receives international mail or parcels from abroad must take a COVID test, according to new requirements (link in Chinese) from the city’s pandemic control authorities. The news comes days after a Beijing city health official said it “cannot be ruled out” that an outbreak of the Omicron variant was seeded by mail from Canada — despite skepticism from Canadian health officials and public health experts.
A tale of two Beijings: “The story of a fisherman who came to Beijing searching for his missing son and tested positive for COVID-19 while working odd jobs to support his family has touched millions of Chinese social media users,” Sixth Tone reports. The case sparked conversations about inequality, as the contact tracing information released about the man, a migrant worker, contrasted sharply with another of the capital’s recently COVID-positive denizens, who made multiple trips to high-end shopping malls before coming down with Omicron. See also in Bloomberg: Lifestyles of two COVID patients highlight wealth chasm in China.
One Chinese firm makes many of Europe’s security scanners: Nuctech, a Chinese security inspection products firm partially owned by the state, has had many of its security scanners installed across key points in Europe, raising alarm over national security and China’s potential access to sensitive data, the Associated Press reports. Nuctech has been “frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns,” but its devices have been installed by 26 out of 27 EU member states, according to records reviewed by AP.
The electric car boom is still gathering speed: Zhongke Electric, a small manufacturer of batteries and battery materials for electric vehicles, estimates its 2021 profits at $54.24 million to $61.96 million, a year-on-year increase of 110% to 140%.
