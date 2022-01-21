01.21.22 A.M. other links
- Anti-corruption investigations are coming to Big Tech: Yesterday, China’s anti-corruption watchdog promised (in English, Chinese) “stepped up” efforts to “investigate and punish any corruption behind the runaway expansion of capital and the monopoly of platform enterprises.” This came shortly after state broadcaster CCTV said that Alibaba affiliate Ant Group is connected to a corruption scandal involving Zhōu Jiāngyǒng 周江勇, the former party secretary of Alibaba’s home city of Hangzhou.
- There is laughter in the Chinese media about the difficulties in the U.S. in rolling out 5G services near airports and the related flight cancellations: China has been installing 5G cell towers since 2019, and thanks to slight differences in frequencies used, has not had problems with airplane navigation systems.
What else you need to know
- Foreign financial advisors who work on overseas share sales of Chinese mainland companies will face “tougher compliance challenges,” paperwork, and possible penalties under new draft rules from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
- The billionaire opioid dealer Sackler family’s plan to sell the China assets of its company Mundipharma for more than $1 billion has stalled “over valuation.”
The BIGGER Picture
U.S. drops misguided case against Chinese American nanotechnologist
The U.S. Justice Department dropped its case against Chén Gāng 陈刚, the MIT nanotechnology professor whom it accused a year ago of failing to disclose China ties. The U.S. government “badly…misunderstood the details surrounding scientific and academic collaboration,” said Chen’s lawyer.