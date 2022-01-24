01.24.22 A.M. other links
- Metaverse concept stocks spiked today on Chinese markets after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology promised to encourage “innovative small and medium-sized enterprises entering emerging fields such as metaverse, blockchain, and AI.” This comes amid uncertainty about government attitudes to tech companies that don’t contribute to the real economy.
- The new economy is just like the old economy, according to Sina, which says that local governments in Henan, Anhui, and other places are calling for “investment growth targets of 10%” for infrastructure and manufacturing in 2022.
What else you need to know
- Beijing regulators summoned four freight transporters, including Huolala and Didi Freight, to discuss adjustments of pricing rules and avoid low-price competition. Extreme competition was harming the legal rights and interests of truck drivers, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transport.
- Four Beijing ministries issued guidelines on Friday to better protect labor rights among big internet platform operators, the second time since September the topic has been broached in a joint statement.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
Urban design, ‘cultural stunting,’ and tech regulation in China
Dan Wang, a technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, appeared on the Sinica Podcast to discuss his latest annual letter commenting on a wide range of developments in contemporary China, including the hindrances to China’s cultural growth and the rationale behind the latest tech regulations.