Editor’s note for Monday, January 24, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn

Dear reader:

We’re having a company retreat tomorrow. We won’t publish a newsletter, but we will discuss anything that you email me by 9pm Beijing time on January 25! Just reply to this email to reach my inbox.

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is sheer nonsense, or more colorfully, purely made out of thin air (纯属子虚乌有 chún shǔ zǐxūwūyǒu). See today’s Foreign Ministry press conference readout (English, Chinese), or our top story today.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Chinese teenager’s suicide puts cyberbullying and unethical journalism in spotlight

Jiayun Feng
China Russia Olympics military
Foreign Affairs

Beijing denies that Xi asked Putin to delay Ukraine invasion

Lucas Niewenhuis

The embankment

Neocha
wu fang zhai zongzi dumpling IPO

A venerable rice dumpling company gets ready for an IPO

Chang Che

Australian Open ejects Peng Shuai protesters

Gerry Harker

Chinese nationalists call for Matrix boycott after Keanu Reeves joins Dalai Lama-associated concert

Jiayun Feng