Links for Monday, January 24, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- The new economy is just like the old economy, according to Sina, which says that local governments in Henan, Anhui, and other places are calling for “investment growth targets of 10%” for infrastructure and manufacturing in 2022.
- Beijing regulators summoned four freight transporters, including Huolala and Didi Freight, to discuss adjustments of pricing rules and avoid low-price competition. Extreme competition was harming the legal rights and interests of truck drivers, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transport.
- Four Beijing ministries issued guidelines on Friday to better protect labor rights among big internet platform operators, the second time since September the topic has been broached in a joint statement.
Additional business and technology links:
Australian coal backlog cleared, but trade thaw uncertain
China clears Australia coal stranded at ports after import ban / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Most of the Australian coal used by steelmakers that was being held at Chinese ports in the wake of Beijing’s import ban has now been cleared, according to local research firm Fengkuang Coal Logistics, although there’s no sign that the halt on new shipments will be lifted.”
Tobacco and vaping magnate Chu Lam Yiu under investigation
China’s vape queen hit by Beijing investigation / FT (paywall)
“An investigation into Chinese vaping tycoon Chu Lam Yiu [Zhū Línyáo 朱林瑶] sent Hong Kong-listed shares in Huabao International Holdings tumbling by over 65 percent…Chu, one of China’s richest self-made women with a majority stake in the tobacco flavoring and fragrance company, is being investigated by authorities for ‘unspecified suspected disciplinary violations,’ according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.”
Luxury sales hit new record, led by leather and fashion: Bain & Company
China’s consumers spent $73.6 billion on luxury goods at home last year, up 36% from 2020 / CNBC
“Leather goods sales grew by about 60% and was the fastest-growing category, followed by roughly 40% growth in fashion and lifestyle.”
More business and technology news:
- Xiaohongshu fined after reports it failed to police sexually suggestive content that included minors / Caixin (paywall)
- As electric car subsidies dry up, BYD hikes its prices / Caixin (paywall)
- China Mobile parent to boost stake in listed unit for up to $789 million / Caixin (paywall)
- China builder Yuzhou to miss bond payments after debt exchange / Caixin (paywall)
- Geely reportedly in talks to acquire Alibaba-backed smartphone maker Meizu / TechNode
- Biden administration makes visa tweaks to retain foreign STEM students / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
The fight for COVID zero
Beijing shoppers buying cold, flu drugs tested for COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s capital is requiring anyone who buys commonly available anti-fever medicine to undergo COVID-19 testing, as authorities try to root out undetected virus infections without locking down the country’s most important city and host of next week’s Winter Olympics.”
More than six dozen COVID-19 cases found among Beijing Olympics early arrivals / Caixin (paywall)
“The cases were identified upon entry at the airport and within the Games ‘closed loop’ system.”
China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns / AP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends COVID hamster cull / BBC
Zero-COVID is still the best choice for China now, top adviser says / SCMP (paywall)
The adviser is Liáng Wànnián 梁万年, “a former National Health Commission official and head of a panel of experts advising the government on its coronavirus strategy.”
Will China manipulate the weather for the Olympics?
Beijing Winter Olympics puts a spotlight on China’s attempts to control the weather / Washington Post (paywall)
“The government could step in to try to create rain, disperse storms and even turn the sky blue…It remains uncertain how much of this tech will be deployed at the Olympics, but in the past three months at least 250 shells were fired at clouds near Zhangjiakou while twelve cloud-seeding aircraft are on alert at the area’s airport.”
Moon exploration
Chinese rover finds the far side of the Moon has sticky soil / Sixth Tone
An interview with Xiao Long, a “prominent planetary geologist at the China University of Geosciences in the central city of Wuhan.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. blocks Chinese flights in “proportionate remedial action”
U.S. blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute / AP
“The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44 flights by U.S. carriers was ‘adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department.’”
Context on SupChina: Omicron triggers mass flight cancellations into China and Hong Kong.
Biden meets with new Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
China accuses U.S., Japan of smearing it ‘baselessly’ / Reuters
“Biden and Kishida had a ‘very in-depth discussion’ on China, sharing concerns about its intimidation of neighbors and ‘predatory’ steps in trade and other realms, a U.S. official said of the meeting last week, adding that Kishida was particularly concerned about China’s nuclear buildup.”
Biden, Kishida talk China, nuclear weapons in first meeting / AP
China policy in the anglophone world
U.K. foreign secretary calls on allies to curb rise of Russia and China / FT (paywall)
“Liz Truss, U.K. foreign secretary, has called for liberal governments to ‘face down global aggressors’ in a highly charged speech aimed at Russia and China…Truss and Ben Wallace, U.K. defense secretary, are in Sydney for discussions with the Australian government over closer security ties following the signing of the Aukus deal last year.”
Former Australian PM Paul Keating criticizes Liz Truss over ‘demented’ China comments / Guardian
“Ex-leader targets U.K. foreign secretary’s remarks on potential China aggression in the Indo-Pacific, adding Britain suffers from ‘relevance deprivation.’”
Officials held accountable for Henan flood cover-up
Chinese officials arrested for concealing true scale of flood death toll / Guardian
“Officials in a Chinese province deliberately underreported or concealed 139 deaths from last year’s devastating flood disaster, the country’s central government has said, as authorities arrested some of those involved.”
Australian prime minister loses his WeChat account
Australia PM Morrison loses control of WeChat Chinese account as election looms / Reuters
“A little-known Chinese technology company [Fuzhou 985 Technology] that took over a WeChat social media account set up for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday it wanted to buy an account with a large fanbase in Australia, and was unaware it was his.”
The neutralization of Hong Kong political dissent
Hong Kong Bar Association should not discuss politics, new chairman says / HKFP
Impartiality of hand-picked national security judges ‘not to be questioned,’ says Hong Kong chief justice / HKFP
Anti-corruption campaign grinds on
China’s Communist Party expels Bo Xilai protégé in corruption probe aftermath / SCMP (paywall)
Xú Míng 徐鸣, “a retired food reserves official and a long-time protégé of one of President Xi Jinping’s former rivals, has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and will face corruption charges…Six months after the announcement of an investigation into Xu, the party’s anti-graft body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said on Sunday that it had concluded.”
China punishes 627,000 officials in 2021, a record under Xi Jinping / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Reflecting on the last Beijing Olympics
Beijing 2022 vs 2008: Two Olympics and two very different Chinas / BBC
Longtime China correspondent Stephen McDonell compares the atmosphere in the capital in the lead-up to 2008 with this year’s Winter Games.
Another domestic violence case captures national attention
Shaanxi domestic violence incident caught on home security camera, sparks online outrage / What’s on Weibo
“Home security footage showing a man brutally beating his wife in front of their young child has drawn widespread criticism on Chinese social media. The man, a deputy director at a state-owned company, has now been fired.”
A man brutally beat his wife on camera. He got 5 days’ detention. / Sixth Tone
Context on SupChina from a previous case: She was found guilty of murdering her abusive husband; an enraged Chinese public says the verdict is unfair.
Will China become less attractive for international students?
For China’s international students, two years of limbo take a toll / WSJ (paywall)
“Philip Altbach, a specialist in higher education at Boston College, calls China ‘the most extreme by far’ in the COVID-19 protocols it applies to international students, which he says has done at least medium-term damage to its attractiveness as an education hub.”