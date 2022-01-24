Rec links 1/24/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The lockdown in Xi’an has lifted, even as Beijing buckles down for the Olympics, which starts in less than two weeks. “Officials in Beijing said they would conduct a second round of mass testing of the Fengtai district’s 2 million residents, where the majority of the capital’s 40 coronavirus cases since January 15 have been found,” the Associated Press reports.
China’s navy has ramped up operations east of Taiwan: “For at least six months, the People’s Liberation Army Navy has rotated destroyers and missile corvettes through the waters east and south of the southernmost tip of the Ryukyu chain — which Tokyo calls the Nansei islands — according to officials from Taiwan, Japan and the U.S.,” the Financial Times reports. Meanwhile, a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies made a “massive show of force in the Philippine Sea,” China sent 39 planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ (air defense identification zone). Context on SupChina last October: Explaining China’s surge in warplane activity in the Taiwanese ‘air defense zone.’
“I was arrested under the DOJ’s China Initiative. Congress must investigate the program.” That’s the title of an op-ed by Chén Gāng 陈刚, the MIT professor whom the U.S. Department of Justice dropped all charges against last week, a year after accusing him of failing to disclose ties to China. In his opinion piece, Chen describes his time under investigation as “a living hell,” calls the China Initiative “terribly misguided,” and says that there were “critical mistakes on the part of the FBI, federal prosecutors, and other federal investigative agencies” that need to be reviewed “by Congress and the U.S. Department of Justice to hold individuals accountable for this glaring misconduct.”
Metaverse concept stocks spiked today on Chinese markets after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology promised to encourage “innovative small and medium-sized enterprises entering emerging fields such as metaverse, blockchain, and AI.” This comes amid uncertainty about government attitudes to tech companies that don’t contribute to the real economy.
Foreign executives are leaving Hong Kong as the city continues its strict “COVID-zero” measures. “Hong Kong’s stringent travel restrictions are now the biggest challenge for American businesses and expatriates in the city, with 44% of respondents in a new survey [by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong] saying they’re likely to leave,” Bloomberg reported last week. The Wall Street Journal has a new report on the situation, noting that the International Monetary Fund “estimated that the city’s rebounding economy could suffer [if strict COVID containment measures continue], with growth slowing to 3% this year, down from last year’s 6.4%.”
