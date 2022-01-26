Links for Wednesday, January 26, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
A new campaign against money laundering
PBOC to lead China’s three-year crackdown on money laundering / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Eleven government agencies will carry out the campaign, which is aimed to ‘stop the spreading trend of money laundry and other related crimes,’ the People’s Bank of China said in a statement Wednesday.”
A coming “exodus” of foreign businesspeople from Hong Kong?
Hong Kong risks exodus over extended COVID isolation, Euro chamber says / Reuters
“Hong Kong may not reopen until early 2024 because of its strict COVID-19 policies, which could trigger an exodus of foreign firms and staff and jeopardize the city’s role as a financial hub, its European Chamber of Commerce said in a draft report.”
Apple hits 23% market share in China’s smartphone market
Apple reclaims top smartphone spot in China / FT (paywall)
“The California company cornered 23 percent of the world’s largest phone market in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to research group Counterpoint, which noted it was Apple’s highest ever market share in the country.”
Beijing smiles on Shenzhen
China’s Shenzhen gets green light for next wave of reforms / Reuters
“China’s state planner has given its blessing for the southern city of Shenzhen to pursue reforms in areas such as relaxed market access for cross border data trading and an electronics trading platform, guidelines published on Wednesday show.”
Energy and food security to remain imperative
China’s Xi says climate targets can’t compromise energy security / Bloomberg (paywall)
“President Xi Jinping said efforts to achieve China’s climate targets need to work in lockstep with the government’s other objectives, as policy makers seek to balance sometimes conflicting environmental and economic aims.”
Mining company controversy in Zimbabwe
Chinese news outlet fact checks claim that Chinese mining company unduly evicted Zimbabweans from their ancestral land / China-Africa Project
The Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe rallies to defend Chinese businesses in worsening stand-off with civil society groups / China-Africa Project
Local government financing vehicles
Property crisis means Chinese cities sell land to themselves / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Across China, local government financing vehicles have replaced cash-strapped property developers as the biggest buyers of land for real estate development, stoking fresh concerns over the ability of these off-balance sheet borrowers to repay a debt pile that tops $8.4 trillion by some estimates.”
China wins small decade-old trade dispute with U.S.
WTO grants China a $645 million tariff weapon against the U.S. / Bloomberg (paywall)
“On Wednesday, a panel of WTO arbiters in Geneva said China can retaliate against $645 million worth of annual American exports as part of a decade-old trade dispute over U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Chinese goods…$645 million pales in comparison to the tariffs China imposed on $110 billion worth of U.S. goods during the Trump administration…The dispute dates back to 2012, when China complained that the U.S. imposed illegal countervailing duties on about a dozen Chinese imports.”
More business and technology news:
- China Evergrande targets restructuring proposal within six months as creditor talks begin / Reuters
- IMF cuts growth forecasts for U.S., China and world as Omicron spreads / Reuters
- China’s Tsinghua Unigroup axes major memory chip projects / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
- Solar giant Jinko opens Shanghai trading at 800% premium to U.S. / Caixin (paywall)
- Wisk Aero gets $450 million from Boeing to bring self-flying electric car to market / Caixin (paywall)
- German firms fear supply chain pain from China’s battle with Omicron / Reuters
- Baidu’s EV project Jidu secures $400 million in Series A / TechNode
- Chinese hackers target German pharma and tech firms / Reuters
- China’s Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Officials admit “insufficient evidence” for COVID infection through mail
No proof foreign mail infectious, Chinese health officials say / Sixth Tone
“‘So far, there is insufficient evidence of non-frozen imported items leading to infection of domestic people,’ said He Qinghua, a senior official at China’s ministry-level National Health Commission, during a press conference on Saturday. ‘Further studies should be conducted.’”
Beijing buckles up for Olympics amid COVID
Abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life ahead of Olympics / AP
Xi meets Olympics chief to discuss Covid containment ahead of Winter Games / FT (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Interview with persecuted MIT scientist Chen Gang
‘In the end, you’re treated like a spy,’ says M.I.T. scientist / NYT (paywall)
“After the experience of the last year — the early-morning arrest, the handcuffs and shackles, being described, in a news conference, as loyal to China — he is uncertain if he will ever feel safe applying for U.S. government funds for research again.”
Last week on SupChina: U.S. drops ‘China Initiative’ case against MIT professor.
Flight accident on U.S. aircraft carrier in South China Sea
South China Sea: U.S. Navy tries to recover F-35C fighter jet from ocean after 7 hurt in ‘landing mishap’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Seven people — including the pilot who ejected from the F-35C and was recovered from the water by helicopter — were hurt in the crash, which occurred during a landing on the carrier. The U.S. Navy has not revealed where in the region the crash occurred.”
U.S. diplomatic families seek to leave China amid strict anti-COVID measures
Coronavirus: U.S. diplomats wanting out of China risk ‘leaving safest country in the world’ in a pandemic, Beijing says / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing lodges formal protest with Washington as U.S. consular staff and families seek to avoid zero-Covid control measures in China.”
Olympics updates
Xi Jinping meets IOC chief in Chinese leader’s first talks with foreign dignitary in nearly 2 years / SCMP (paywall)
Putin backs China over ‘politicization’ of Beijing Olympics / AP
Taiwan says no officials will go to Beijing Winter Games / Reuters
IOC says it talked to China’s Peng Shuai last week / Reuters
Uyghurs in Turkey want Beijing Winter Olympics boycott / Deutsche Welle
China restricts activists’ social media ahead of Winter Olympics / AFP via HKFP
Hong Kong updates
They were reporters in Hong Kong. Now they drive cabs and sell fried chicken. / VICE
Hong Kong security chief says new laws will reflect “importance of spies” / Reuters
Ex-lawmaker jailed for 4 months for disclosing identity of Hong Kong police officer under investigation / HKFP
Hong Kong’s top judge defends city’s rule of law in face of international concern / Reuters
Central Asia
Xi Jinping pledges US$500 million in aid for Central Asian nations / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Another new year with fewer family reunions
Tough controls deter China’s migrants from long-awaited new year reunions / Caixin (paywall)
“One mother working in the Chinese capital was told by her hometown authorities that she would have to quarantine for 14 days before seeing her son.”
The British actor who plays villains in Chinese movies
China’s go-to English bad guy Kevin Lee: ‘I’m happy to play a villain’ / Guardian
An interview with the British actor who “recently played an American colonel in the Korean war in The Battle at Lake Changjin, the most expensive and successful Chinese film ever: it made $909m (£675m) last year.”
LGBTQ+ rights in Hong Kong
Trans men lose legal bid to change gender on Hong Kong ID without undergoing full surgery / HKFP