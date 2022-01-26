Rec links 1/26/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
What is the future of China’s COVID policy? Yanzhong Huang, a scholar of public health in China, writes critically in Foreign Affairs of what he views as China’s overemphasis on virus elimination and underemphasis on building up population immunity and “surge capacity” to handle a possibly inevitable wave of cases. As China moves toward reopening, it “could make effective COVID-19 antiviral pills widely available, and it could immediately approve the use of mRNA vaccines as booster shots for those who are immunosuppressed or over 65,” among other measures, to “reestablish a sustainable balance between protecting public health and allowing social and economic life to return to a normal trajectory.”
Here’s a different view on China’s COVID policy: The Pekingnology newsletter has a translation of a January 18 post (in Chinese) by popular WeChat account Rèn Yì 任意, a.k.a. Chairman Rabbit, defending Beijing’s approach to COVID management.
Has Beijing changed its mind on the metaverse? Last September, we reported that Chinese investors were piling into augmented and virtual reality “metaverse” products, despite official signals of caution about the industry. A piece in Sixth Tone by Nie Huihua, a professor of economics at Renmin University of China, explains why Beijing appears to have become more optimistic about the metaverse: “Boosting the metaverse can simultaneously promote the development of related industries — and key national and local priorities — like artificial intelligence and cloud computing.”
Lithuania is mulling over whether to deescalate its China conflict by asking Taiwan to modify the name of its representative office in the capital, Vilnius, but no decision has been made. “Taiwan has not received a request to change the name of its de facto embassy in Lithuania, its foreign ministry said,” Reuters reports. This comes after news, also reported by Reuters, that some German businesses “have asked Lithuania’s political leaders to de-escalate the dispute or risk a corporate exodus.” Context on SupChina: Lithuanian president says Taiwan office naming was ‘a mistake’ after ‘unconventional measures’ from Beijing.
Is Beijing overemphasizing national security in its policymaking? Jiǎ Qìngguó 贾庆国, the former dean of the international relations school at Peking University, said in a recent article that “overemphasis on absolutes, whether it is defense spending or supply chains, is likely to be self-destructive,” the South China Morning Post reports.