01.27.22 A.M. other links
- Will 5G mobile messaging kill WeChat? China Telecom announced the launch of two smartphones equipped with a 5G-enabled messaging service that will allow users to send multimedia messages without a third-party app. When other mobile operators follow suit, WeChat — China’s most essential app for one-on-one and group messaging — may have serious competition.
- Tariffs on U.S. imports: Yesterday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced that China can impose import duties on $645 million worth of U.S. goods each year, ending a trade dispute that began in 2012, when China took the U.S. to the WTO over countervailing tariffs on Chinese products such as solar panels. The U.S. cannot appeal the decision.
What else you need to know
- Baidu’s electric vehicle company, Jidu Auto, raised $400 million from parent companies Baidu and Geely and plans to deliver a mass-produced “robot” smart car by 2023.
- Tencent, the majority shareholder in U.S.-listed DouYu, is set to take the No. 2 video game streaming site private after the tech giant’s plan to merge it with a bigger rival were blocked by regulators in July on antitrust grounds.
————————————————
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
What is the future of China’s COVID policy?
Yanzhong Huang, a scholar of public health in China, writes critically in Foreign Affairs of what he views as China’s overemphasis on virus elimination and underemphasis on building up population immunity and “surge capacity” to handle a possibly inevitable wave of cases.