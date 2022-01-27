Links for Thursday, January 27, 2022
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong is going to have a lot of “terrorism” in 2022
More than 100 charged under Hong Kong’s national security law amid ongoing crackdown / RFA
Hong Kong’s national security police arrested 160 people during 2021 under a draconian law that launched a citywide crackdown on political opposition and public dissent, charging more than 100 of them, Hong Kong’s chief of police said on Thursday.
And the crackdown will continue this year, with a focus on “anti-terrorism,” police commissioner Raymond Siu [蕭澤頤 Xiāo Zéyí] told a news briefing.
U.S. jet downed in South China Sea is object of Communist Youth League’s mirth
U.S. Navy working to recover F35 from South China Sea / Al Jazeera
“The United States Navy is making arrangements to recover an F-35C fighter jet that fell into the South China Sea after an accident as the pilot attempted a landing on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier.”
See also this mocking video “from the Communist Youth League of China’s official Douyin account.”
Beijing agrees to UN Xinjiang visit but not “investigation”
China says UN human rights chief can visit Xinjiang ‘after Olympics’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China has agreed to host a visit by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to Xinjiang, on condition it is not framed as an investigation into allegations of abuses, according to sources.”
The Afghan thorn in Beijing’s side
Why China is slow-rolling Taliban cooperation / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“China’s calculated approach is driven by a deep mistrust that goes back decades.”
U.S. and China just can’t get along
China is demanding the U.S. end its ‘interference’ in Beijing Olympics / NPR
The Foreign Ministry said Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 made the demand in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday Beijing time.
China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff / ABC News
“China on Wednesday expressed ‘serious concerns and dissatisfaction’ with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures.”
More on Department of Injustice crusade against Chinese scientists
MIT professor Gang Chen says misunderstanding lay at root of U.S. case / WSJ (paywall)
“Federal prosecutors dropped charges last week, a year after accusing the professor of hiding ties to China.”
China warns U.S. over Ukraine in a call, backs Russia
China backs Russia’s ‘security concerns’ in crisis with west over Ukraine / FT (paywall)
China calls for calm from U.S. on Ukraine — China’s foreign minister warned Washington against doing anything to ‘hype up crisis’.
Chinese FM, U.S. secretary of state hold phone conversation over China-U.S. relations, Ukraine situation / Xinhua
China approach to the Ukraine crisis
What China thinks of possible war in Ukraine / The Economist (paywall)
“In Washington commentators suggest that China and Russia see a shared interest in a Russian armed adventure in Ukraine that tests President Joe Biden’s resolve and finds it wanting. When President Xi Jinping welcomes Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader he calls his ‘best friend’, to a planned summit just before the Beijing Winter Olympics open on February 4th, powerful interests will bind the two men.”
How Ukraine crisis maps onto Taiwan crisis
Russia’s Ukraine moves fuel China’s ambitions and Taiwan’s fears / Politico
“For the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Russia’s confrontation with Ukraine and its international response is an invaluable real-time lesson on the cost-benefit of possible future military action to ‘reclaim’ Taiwan . In a response to a reporter’s question last month about a ‘nightmare scenario’ in which Russian invades Ukraine and China attacks Taiwan simultaneously, national security adviser Jake Sullivan replied that ‘the United States is going to take every action that we can take, from the point of view of both deterrence and diplomacy, to make sure that the Taiwan scenario you just described never happens.’”
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Will 5G mobile messaging kill WeChat? China Telecom announced the launch of two smartphones equipped with a 5G-enabled messaging service that will allow users to send multimedia messages without a third-party app. When other mobile operators follow suit, WeChat — China’s most essential app for one-on-one and group messaging — may have serious competition.
- Baidu’s electric vehicle company, Jidu Auto, raised $400 million from parent companies Baidu and Geely and plans to deliver a mass-produced “robot” smart car by 2023.
- Tencent, the majority shareholder in U.S.-listed DouYu, is set to take the No. 2 video-game-streaming site private after the tech giant’s plan to merge it with a bigger rival was blocked by regulators in July on antitrust grounds.
Additional business and technology links:
Machinations in the auto business
Jeep owner’s Chinese partner says it was caught unaware by deal announcement / WSJ (paywall)
Stellantis — which also owns the Chrysler, Peugeot and Fiat brands — said Thursday it was planning to increase its stake in a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group to 75% from 50%. Stellantis didn’t disclose the financial terms of its planned acquisition, saying the companies were still working on the details of a deal, which remains subject to the approval of the Chinese government.…
The Chinese manufacturer said “it had learned of the announcement from the Stellantis website and that it “deeply regrets that this release is not agreed by us.”
American money leaving China, and Unicom gets the boot
Stripping China from emerging markets is Wall Street’s new craze / Bloomberg (paywall)
After a rough 2021 for China assets, investors look for better ways to manage their exposure…
“The number of conversations on this topic is dramatically higher than it was two, three years ago,” says Binu George, a GMO strategist and a 30-year investment veteran. “Right now we are in the beginning of the separation stage.”
FCC revokes China Unicom’s authorization to operate in U.S. / Reuters
Silicon chip chess
China conditionally approves AMD’s $35 billion deal for Xilinx / Reuters
“China’s market regulator has conditionally approved semiconductor group Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx”…which “brings the purchase, which was first announced in October 2020, closer to completion.” Both companies are headquartered in the U.S.
How the computer chip shortage could incite a U.S. conflict with China / NYT (paywall)
“The war game and study by the Center for a New American Security, which is set to be released on Thursday, illustrate how dependent the world is on Taiwanese computer chips — and how that dependence could draw the United States and China into various kinds of conflict.”
Military uses of 6G mobile
Chinese scientists develop 6G technology for hypersonic weapons communication and tracking: paper / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese scientists say they have proved that a hypersonic weapon could use 6G technology for communication and target detection, solving some of the blackout problems that occur at five times the speed of sound or faster. The breakthrough has implications for the effectiveness of weapons and defense systems and could lead to ‘critical improvement in China’s near-space defense.’”
Ethical business in China?
How to navigate the ethical risks of doing business in China / Harvard Business Review
Advice from professor Seth D. Kaplan on the pitfalls of business in China from human rights to dangers of handing over sensitive technology.
Chinese demand for gold bounces back after COVID slump
Swiss gold exports to China and India hit multi-year highs / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Striving for COVID zero in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen
Beijing steps up COVID-19 control measures ahead of Lunar New Year, Winter Olympics / WSJ (paywall)
The Beijing Olympics has its first big COVID-19 challenge: the Russian Olympic Committee
Five Russian sports officials tested positive in Beijing.
A coronavirus case in Beijing’s Olympic bubble is linked to a German team. / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong dials back one of world’s longest COVID-19 quarantines WSJ (paywall)
Arriving travelers will spend two weeks in isolation from February 5, shortening stays that have been criticized by business groups
Shenzhen tightens entry rules on travelers from Hong Kong due to COVID concerns / Caixin (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
More on Fight Club censorship
The ending of ‘Fight Club’ was censored in China / NYT (paywall)
‘Fight Club’ author Chuck Palahniuk says China’s censored ending is actually truer to his vision / Hollywood Reporter
Yesterday on SupChina: Chinese censors give ‘Fight Club’ new ending to make police win, angering fans and inspiring memes.
COVID on film
Filmmaker analyzes China’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak / LA Times (paywall)
“Filmmaker Nanfu Wang, who was in China with her son visiting family for Chinese New Year in January 2020, imbues the scenes with her own pandemic story, as she analyzes how China stage-managed the catastrophe.”
Marriage pressure
A man in China who apparently tried to kill himself said he was ashamed that his son was still single at 29 / Yahoo